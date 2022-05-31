Spanish prospect Baba Miller finishing U.S. trip with visit to Gonzaga

The next 36 hours figure to be pivotal for Mark Few’s staff and not only because three Gonzaga starters will decide whether to pursue professional basketball or return to Spokane for the 2022-23 season.

As Drew Timme, Julian Strawther and Rasir Bolton each finalize their futures, Gonzaga target Baba Miller is taking an official visit to Spokane, the Spanish wing revealed Tuesday through his Instagram account.

Miller, who just wrapped up a visit to Florida State, posted a photo of his nonstop flight departing the Atlanta International Airport at 9:40 a.m. ET, with a caption “Next and last visit!” Miller also tagged Gonzaga University in the Instagram post.

The 6-foot-10 small forward was linked to Gonzaga nearly two weeks ago and one report indicated the Real Madrid U-18 standout had committed to the Bulldogs. Miller denied the report, tweeting on May 20 “False! I have not made a decision on my future yet!!!”

A native of Mallorca, Spain, Miller has starred for Real Madrid’s U-18 team since moving from Distrito Olimpico in Madrid. According to EuroBasket, Miller’s averaged 6.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.1 steals in seven games for Real Madrid this season at the Adidas Next Generation Tournament.

Miller is reported to have a 7-foot-1 wingspan to go with his 6-foot-10 frame and has demonstrated an ability to finish around the rim playing against U-18 opposition in his home country of Spain. He has room to improve as a perimeter shooter, making just 1-of-12 shots from beyond the arc in the Adidas tournament, and made just 8-of-14 from the free throw line.

At this point, the Bulldogs have made just two additions in the offseason, signing high school forward Braden Huff and LSU transfer center Efton Reid. Gonzaga is also finalist for Chattanooga transfer guard Malachi Smith.