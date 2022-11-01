At least 14 people, including 3-year-old, shot in Halloween night drive-by shooting on Chicago’s West Side

Neighbors wait to move their vehicle at the scene where at least a dozen people were shot, including children, on Halloween night near Polk Street and California Avenue. (E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune/TNS)

By Adriana Pérez Chicago Tribune

CHICAGO – At least 14 people were shot, including a 3-year-old and two other minors, during a drive-by shooting Halloween night in East Garfield Park on Chicago’s West Side, police said.

The other minors were an 11-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy, according to police.

A group was standing on a the corner of South California Avenue and West Polk Street for a vigil when two people from inside a dark SUV began shooting. The vehicle then fled south.

At a news conference late Monday, Police Superintendent David Brown said the shooting was over in three seconds.

“We don’t have any motive, we don’t have any offender identified, we don’t have any conflict on this corner where it happened, so we’re eliminating what we can say motive and offenders,” he said.

The victims, most of whom were adults, were transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, Stroger Hospital, Northwestern and Loyola University Medical Center. A woman self-transported to Mount Sinai with a gunshot wound to the leg in good condition.

The victims’ conditions varied between critical, serious and good, police said. But a victim of unknown age was in unknown condition.

Additionally, police said a woman trying to flee the scene was struck by a vehicle as she was crossing traffic. Paramedics transported her in fair condition to Stroger Hospital with various scrapes to the body.

No arrests had been made as of Tuesday morning and detectives are investigating.