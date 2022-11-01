Breaüxdoo Bakery opens café, retail shop in Spokane Valley

Spokane Valley has a new bakery and cafe with a rock ‘n’ roll twist.

Breaüxdoo Bakery opened its 700-square-foot retail expansion Friday at 14109 E. Sprague Ave., Suite 7A-1.

“We’ve been super busy and people love the new space,” said Gage Lang, owner of Breaüxdoo Bakery.

Prior to the expansion, Breaüxdoo Bakery was operating from a commercial kitchen in the existing building.

“We put in a pastry case about eight months ago. It was a small pastry case in the corner,” Lang said. “Then, we renovated the front side of the building.”

The building features black and white checkered flooring, black walls and a bright red chandelier – elements inspired by Lang’s love of all things rock ’n’ roll, he said.

“I was in a band prior to becoming a pastry chef,” Lang said. “I wanted to tie the worlds together and create something unique.”

Breaüxdoo, pronounced “brew do,” offers breakfast and lunch, with its menu highlighting several variations of biscuits and gravy, served daily 7 a.m.- 3 p.m.

The bakery also features biscuit, egg and cheese sandwiches with the option to add sausage, bacon, Spam or hot links.

In addition to its savory menu items, Breaüxdoo serves cookies, cupcakes, cakes, pie and other confections, including the Red Carpet, a biscuit topped with whipped cream and strawberries.

“We added pie to our menu and are doing a pie presale for Thanksgiving,” said Lang, adding the bakery is making pumpkin bourbon, banana cream and pecan pies for the upcoming holiday.

Breaüxdoo also operates a café where customers can order lattes, frappuccinos, chai tea, hot chocolate and Italian sodas.

Lang initially launched Breaüxdoo Bakery as a late-night dessert delivery service during the pandemic with the idea of expanding it into a full-service, brick-and-mortar bakery in the future, he said.

Lang, a pastry chef who formerly worked at Biscuit Bitch in Seattle, was inspired to bring similar menu items to Spokane Valley, where he grew up.

“I asked Kimmie Spice, the owner of Biscuit Bitch, and got her blessing to bring it to Spokane,” he said. “We are doing very similar things to what they do in Seattle, offering biscuit sandwiches with cheese, bacon, eggs, sausage, Spam and hot links.”

Lang’s idea for Breaüxdoo came several years ago. He wanted to open a bakery that resembled Voodoo Doughnuts in Portland, but with its own fun, rock ’n’ roll vibe. He discussed his plans for the bakery with a friend, who suggested the name Breaüxdoo.

“I love the sound and feel of Voodoo Doughnuts so wanted something that kind of related to that, but original,” he said.

Lang is looking forward to interacting with customers at the new retail space.

“Before, we were really hard to find,” Lang said. “It will be fun to have something that’s front-facing and offer convenience under one roof.”

Breaüxdoo Bakery is open 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 7 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The bakery serves biscuits and gravy daily from 7 a.m.-3 p.m.