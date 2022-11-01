Gonzaga, Michigan State reveal special edition camo uniforms ahead of Armed Forces Classic

Gonzaga's Julian Strawther poses in a special-edition uniform the Bulldogs will be wearing next Friday against Michigan State at the Armed Forces Classic in San Diego.

Gonzaga and Michigan State will look the part when they play in front of a few-hundred military service members next Friday on the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln in San Diego.

With 10 days to go until their aircraft carrier meeting, the Bulldogs and Spartans unveiled special-edition Nike uniforms on Tuesday that will be worn when the teams tip off at 3:30 p.m. PT on Veterans Day.

The jerseys and shorts worn by both teams will feature a camoflauge pattern, striking a resemblance to uniforms worn in the past by teams who’ve played in the Armed Forces game.

The Bulldogs’ light grey camo uniforms feature the classic “Gonzaga” script across the chest in navy and red with a navy number outlined in red trim, similar to GU’s white home uniforms.

Michigan State’s dark green camo uniforms feature an oversized Spartan logo on the chest/stomach area and an American flag above the Big Ten logo near the left shoulder area.

The back of both jerseys pay tribute to the Armed Forces with “U.S.A” script stitched across the nameplates where players’ last names are usually features.

Gonzaga wore a similar camoflauge uniform when it played Pittsburgh inside an airplane hangar in Okinawa, Japan, seven years ago. The game was called off at halftime due to slippery floor conditions.

There’s a chance Bulldog players will leave with two special-edition uniforms this season. Nike is known to manufacture unique jerseys and shorts for the annual Phil Knight Invitational, which will feature Gonzaga and 15 other teams Nov. 24-27 in Portland.