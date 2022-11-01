Man stabbed near High Bridge Park, suspect arrested
Nov. 1, 2022 Updated Tue., Nov. 1, 2022 at 8:56 p.m.
A man was arrested Tuesday night after police say he stabbed another man living in an encampment near High Bridge Park.
Spokane police Lt. Jake Jensen said the stabbing victim living at the camp near Riverside Avenue and A Street sustained stab wounds that weren’t life-threatening in the arm, neck and face and was taken to the hospital. Officers arrested the suspect, who the victim said he did not know, on suspicion of first-degree assault, Jensen said.
Jensen said he was unable to provide the name of the man who was arrested. The motive of the attack, which was reported around 6:45 p.m., was unknown.
Police are also investigating after a body was discovered Oct. 23 near High Bridge Park. The unidentified man was bound, gagged and blindfolded before being shot, according to court documents.
