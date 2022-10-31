Next Powerball jackpot estimated at $1.2 billion after no ticket matches all winning numbers
Nov. 1, 2022 Updated Tue., Nov. 1, 2022 at 8:42 p.m.
LOS ANGELES – After no ticket won Monday’s $1 billion Powerball jackpot, the second largest in the lottery’s history, the next grand prize in Wednesday’s multistate drawing is estimated at $1.2 billion.
Monday’s winning numbers, drawn at the Florida Lottery studio in Tallahassee at 7:59 p.m. Pacific time, are 13, 19, 36, 39, 59 and the Powerball number 13.
No jackpot-winning tickets were sold, according to the Powerball results website.
Although there were also no jackpot winners in Saturday’s drawing, some Powerball players won lower-tier prizes, including six tickets that matched all five white balls but missed the Powerball – two of which were sold at California retailers, according to Powerball officials.
The tickets worth more than $550,000 were sold at Ramirez Liquor in Pico Rivera and Mad Dog Café in Alpine County, east of Sacramento, according to California Lottery.
Monday’s jackpot would have been the fifth-largest grand prize in U.S. lottery history, according to Powerball officials.
The record was set in 2016 at $1.586 billion, shared by Powerball winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.
There have been 38 Powerball drawings since August without a grand prize winner, according to Powerball officials. The last jackpot was hit Aug. 3 in Pennsylvania.
The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball officials.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.