Next Powerball jackpot estimated at $1.2 billion after no ticket matches all winning numbers

By Grace Toohey Los Angeles Times

LOS ANGELES – After no ticket won Monday’s $1 billion Powerball jackpot, the second largest in the lottery’s history, the next grand prize in Wednesday’s multistate drawing is estimated at $1.2 billion.

Monday’s winning numbers, drawn at the Florida Lottery studio in Tallahassee at 7:59 p.m. Pacific time, are 13, 19, 36, 39, 59 and the Powerball number 13.

No jackpot-winning tickets were sold, according to the Powerball results website.

Although there were also no jackpot winners in Saturday’s drawing, some Powerball players won lower-tier prizes, including six tickets that matched all five white balls but missed the Powerball – two of which were sold at California retailers, according to Powerball officials.

The tickets worth more than $550,000 were sold at Ramirez Liquor in Pico Rivera and Mad Dog Café in Alpine County, east of Sacramento, according to California Lottery.

Monday’s jackpot would have been the fifth-largest grand prize in U.S. lottery history, according to Powerball officials.

The record was set in 2016 at $1.586 billion, shared by Powerball winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.

There have been 38 Powerball drawings since August without a grand prize winner, according to Powerball officials. The last jackpot was hit Aug. 3 in Pennsylvania.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball officials.