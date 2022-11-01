Russia broadens push to relocate civilians as battle for Kherson looms

Workers clear debris from the wreckage of a building damaged in a Russian attack in Mykolaiv, in southern Ukraine, on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (Finbarr O'Reilly/The New York Times)

By Marc Santora New York Times

KYIV, Ukraine – Ukrainians in the occupied southern region of Kherson are being forced from their homes, the Ukrainian military and activists warned Tuesday, as local officials installed by Russia expanded the area from which civilians have been ordered to leave and Moscow’s troops rushed to fortify defensive positions.

Before a possible battle for control of the key region, the Ukrainian military said that the widening calls by occupation officials for people to leave the area were part of a campaign to terrorize and forcibly deport tens of thousands of civilians from the west bank of the Dnieper River.

Ukrainian troops have been pushing to dislodge Russian forces entrenched around the city of Kherson, on the western bank of the river. Kherson is a shipbuilding city about 340 miles from the capital of Kyiv. The city is important for gaining access to the Black Sea and Crimea, and also provides a path to Ukraine’s southern coastline for invading Russian forces. Its loss would deal both a strategic and psychological blow to Russia.

In a statement Tuesday, the Ukrainian military high command said Russian forces had “set up technical fortifications” and mines or explosives around civilian housing in the Kherson region, most likely to use as defensive positions for a looming battle.

The Ukrainian claims could not be independently verified. But residents in Kherson who were contacted by phone, and accounts of those who have fled to Ukrainian-controlled territory, have described intimidation by Russian forces and local officials as Ukrainian troops advance in the south.

“They intimidate people and make them evacuate,” a Kherson resident named Tetiana, 60, said in a text message Tuesday, asking that her surname not be used for her safety. She said she has refused to leave her apartment in Kherson despite pressure from officials to “go to the so called ‘safe regions of Russia.’”

Then, she added, “Russian soldiers take the houses of those who left and loot everything.”

A little over a week ago, Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-appointed governor of Kherson, said tens of thousands of people should evacuate the regional capital. Just six days later, he claimed that effort was complete, although Ukrainian officials said that only a few thousand people had left, most of them loyal to Russia. Saldo also issued a pointed warning that all those who remain could be considered hostile.

On Tuesday, Saldo expanded the area from which civilians should leave to all towns, villages and cities within 10 miles of the river.