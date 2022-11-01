UPS to hold Brown Friday seasonal hiring blitz starting Nov. 4

By Kelly Yamanouchi Atlanta Journal-Constitution

UPS is launching a nationwide hiring event it calls “Brown Friday” Nov. 4 for the recruitment at least 60,000 seasonal workers to help the company delivery packages this holiday season.

Sandy Springs-based UPS started its effort in early September to hire roughly 100,000 temporary workers, but still has tens of thousands more to go to meet its goal before its peak season begins in force. It is hiring drivers, driver helpers and warehouse workers.

The shipping giant said it will hold more than 450 in-person and virtual hiring events across the country, extending Brown Friday through the weekend. The company calls it a “three-day sprint.” It’s part of a broader effort to quickly bring on workers amid a tight labor market, with the company now offering job offers to qualified applicants in less than 25 minutes, many without an interview.

To entice potential talent, UPS also says seasonal jobs can often turn into permanent positions after the holidays.

Job seekers can go to jobs-ups.com to find more information.