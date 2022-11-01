The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Rain 43° Rain
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Business

UPS to hold Brown Friday seasonal hiring blitz starting Nov. 4

Nov. 1, 2022 Updated Tue., Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:33 a.m.

In this file photo, a A United Parcel Service driver leaves a UPS facility in Landover, Md., that is delivering vaccines to the Washington, D.C., and Maryland areas in March 2021.  (Getty Images)
In this file photo, a A United Parcel Service driver leaves a UPS facility in Landover, Md., that is delivering vaccines to the Washington, D.C., and Maryland areas in March 2021.  (Getty Images)
By Kelly Yamanouchi Atlanta Journal-Constitution

UPS is launching a nationwide hiring event it calls “Brown Friday” Nov. 4 for the recruitment at least 60,000 seasonal workers to help the company delivery packages this holiday season.

Sandy Springs-based UPS started its effort in early September to hire roughly 100,000 temporary workers, but still has tens of thousands more to go to meet its goal before its peak season begins in force. It is hiring drivers, driver helpers and warehouse workers.

The shipping giant said it will hold more than 450 in-person and virtual hiring events across the country, extending Brown Friday through the weekend. The company calls it a “three-day sprint.” It’s part of a broader effort to quickly bring on workers amid a tight labor market, with the company now offering job offers to qualified applicants in less than 25 minutes, many without an interview.

To entice potential talent, UPS also says seasonal jobs can often turn into permanent positions after the holidays.

Job seekers can go to jobs-ups.com to find more information.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Top stories in Business