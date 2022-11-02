Date set for murder trial of Las Vegas official charged in reporter’s death
Nov. 2, 2022 Updated Wed., Nov. 2, 2022 at 11:52 a.m.
LAS VEGAS — A trial date was set Wednesday for former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, who is accused of killing Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German.
Telles, 46, appeared briefly before District Judge Michelle Leavitt, who set the trial for April 17.
The defendant was indicted Oct. 20 on a charge of murder with a deadly weapon against a victim who is 60 or older. German, 69, was found dead with stab wounds outside his Las Vegas home on Sept. 3, the day after Telles allegedly walked onto German’s property and attacked him.
The defendant pleaded not guilty to the murder charge during a court hearing last week.
Police who searched Telles’ home found clothing matching items worn by a suspect seen in surveillance footage outside German’s house. Surveillance footage showed the suspect driving to the house in a maroon GMC Denali, which matches the description of a vehicle registered to Telles’ wife, according to authorities.
DNA found underneath German’s fingernails also matched Telles’ DNA, prosecutors have said.
