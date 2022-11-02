Friend of teenager arrested in connection to ‘unprovoked’ stabbing last week, sheriff’s office says

A teenage boy was arrested on Tuesday in connection to a stabbing in Spokane Valley that left another teenage boy in critical condition last week.

The 16-year-old was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said.

The victim was stabbed six times in the torso just prior to 4:15 p.m. on Oct. 25 near the 16600 block of East Indiana Avenue.

Originally, the suspect told authorities that his friend had been attacked by an unknown white man in his 30s who was wearing black clothing. After he was in stable condition, the victim told authorities that his attacker had a mustache and “pointy nose.”

However, in a subsequent interview, the victim told authorities “he initially lied because he was afraid of the suspect after the violent attack,” the sheriff’s office said. The victim said the attack came from behind and was unprovoked.

The suspect would not call 911 until the victim promised he wouldn’t “snitch” and the two devised a fake story with a description of the attacker, the sheriff’s office release said.

The two boys were at the Spokane River shooting a pellet gun in the afternoon when the attack occurred, according to an initial report. The suspect originally said he walked away into the trees for a minute when he heard the victim yell and saw a man running away. The teenager then called authorities to report the attack.

A K-9 unit and air support tried to locate a suspect but were unsuccessful.

The teen said he used a knife to cut a plastic water bottle to create a device to help his injured friend breathe, documents said. He said he threw the knife into the woods prior to deputies arriving because he was scared.

Authorities recovered a knife near the crime scene the next day, the sheriff’s office said.

The identity of the suspect has not been released because he is a minor.