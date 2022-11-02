The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Nation/World

Paula Abdul, Dionne Warwick among 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade guests

Nov. 2, 2022 Updated Wed., Nov. 2, 2022 at 7:36 p.m.

The “Paw Patrol” balloon floats in the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving parade on Nov. 28, 2019, in New York. (Kena Betancur/Getty Images North America/TNS)
By Karu F. Daniels New York Daily News New York Daily News

NEW YORK – Fans of Paula Abdul, Dionne Warwick and the animated series “Bluey” all have something to be thankful for this year.

The stars and characters are among those appearing in the 96th edition of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, organizers announced Tuesday.

Expect appearances by Grammy-winner Warwick, Abdul, “Blue’s Clues & You!” host Josh Dela Cruz, the debut of the Bluey balloon and performances from new Broadway musicals “A Beautiful Noise” and “Some Like It Hot.”

The festivities – which will include more than 12 marching bands and 10 performance groups from across the country, 16 giant character balloons, 28 floats, 40 novelty and heritage inflatables and more than 700 clowns – will kick off at 9 a.m. Nov. 24.

The parade’s executive producer Will Coss described this year’s event in a statement as “another spectacle full of magic and wonder that will help create everlasting memories with loved ones during this special time of year.”

A performance from Disney’s “The Lion King” on Broadway is also confirmed, along with an appearance by “Glee” star Lea Michele, who is currently starring in Broadway’s “Funny Girl” revival. Look out for other appearances from Jimmy Fallon and the Roots, Ziggy Marley, Joss Stone, Miss America 2022, the cast of Peacock’s “Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin,” and the Muppets of “Sesame Street.”

There will also be new giant balloons from “Despicable Me 2″ and “Diary of a Wimpy Kid.”

And, of course, Santa will be there as the grand finale, officially ushering the start of the Christmas shopping season.

