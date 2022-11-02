Prep roundup: Jenna Howe leads West Valley girls soccer over Clarkston in district title game

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Girls soccer

West Valley 2, Clarkston 1: Jenna Howe scored the go-ahead goal in the 74th minute and the Eagles (17-0-1) edged the visiting Bantams (10-4-2) in the District 8 2A championship game.

Both teams face a District 5/8 crossover on Saturday for a berth in the state tournament. West Valley hosts Central Washington Athletic Conference third-place Prosser (8-10) while Clarkston travels to CWAC second-place East Valley (Yakima) (16-1-1). Both games are scheduled for 1 p.m.

Lauren Matthew added a goal and an assist and Aubrey Lobdell made four saves for West Valley.

Mariya Johnson scored in the 30th minute and Eloise Teasley made 12 saves for Clarkston.

Volleyball

District 7 2B

Colfax 3, Upper Columbia 0: Brynn McGaughy had five kills with four blocks and the top-seeded Bulldogs (14-2) swept the visiting fourth-seeded Lions (7-4) 25-24, 25-7, 25-16 in a semifinal.

Colfax faces Liberty in the district title match on Thursday.

Liberty 3, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 1: Kendall Denny had 10 kills, Ellie Denny had 28 assists and the visiting third-seeded Lancers (13-3) upended the second-seeded Broncos (12-3) 26-28, 25-23, 26-24, 25-15 in a semifinal.

LRS faces Northwest Christian in a loser-out on Thursday.

Northwest Christian 3, St. George’s 0: Morgan Barnett had six kills and the Crusaders (9-8) advanced past the visiting Dragons (6-9) 255-19, 25-19, 25-12 in a loser-out match.

Reardan 3, Davenport 0: Emma Flaa had 15 kills, Coalie Whitman had 26 assists and the Screaming Eagles (10-8) beat the visiting Gorillas (5-7) in a loser-out.

Reardan faces Upper Columbia in a loser-out on Thursday.