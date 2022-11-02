The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Jenna Howe leads West Valley girls soccer over Clarkston in district title game

Nov. 2, 2022 Updated Wed., Nov. 2, 2022 at 10:07 p.m.

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Girls soccer

West Valley 2, Clarkston 1: Jenna Howe scored the go-ahead goal in the 74th minute and the Eagles (17-0-1) edged the visiting Bantams (10-4-2) in the District 8 2A championship game.

Both teams face a District 5/8 crossover on Saturday for a berth in the state tournament. West Valley hosts Central Washington Athletic Conference third-place Prosser (8-10) while Clarkston travels to CWAC second-place East Valley (Yakima) (16-1-1). Both games are scheduled for 1 p.m.

Lauren Matthew added a goal and an assist and Aubrey Lobdell made four saves for West Valley.

Mariya Johnson scored in the 30th minute and Eloise Teasley made 12 saves for Clarkston.

Volleyball

District 7 2B

Colfax 3, Upper Columbia 0: Brynn McGaughy had five kills with four blocks and the top-seeded Bulldogs (14-2) swept the visiting fourth-seeded Lions (7-4) 25-24, 25-7, 25-16 in a semifinal. 

Colfax faces Liberty in the district title match on Thursday.

Liberty 3, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 1: Kendall Denny had 10 kills, Ellie Denny had 28 assists and the visiting third-seeded Lancers (13-3) upended the second-seeded Broncos (12-3) 26-28, 25-23, 26-24, 25-15 in a semifinal.

LRS faces Northwest Christian in a loser-out on Thursday.

Northwest Christian 3, St. George’s 0: Morgan Barnett had six kills and the Crusaders (9-8) advanced past the visiting Dragons (6-9) 255-19, 25-19, 25-12 in a loser-out match.

Reardan 3, Davenport 0: Emma Flaa had 15 kills, Coalie Whitman had 26 assists and the Screaming Eagles (10-8) beat the visiting Gorillas (5-7) in a loser-out.

Reardan faces Upper Columbia in a loser-out on Thursday.

