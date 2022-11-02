Reader photo: Reflections of Autumn
Nov. 2, 2022 Updated Wed., Nov. 2, 2022 at 8:37 p.m.
Angela Marie took this photo of two whitetail deer near Hauser Lake in late October. She calls it “Reflections of Autumn.”
Web extra: Submit your own outdoors-related photographs for a chance to be published in our weekly print edition and browse our archive of past reader submissions online at spokesman.com/outdoors.
