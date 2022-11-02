Spokane police ask for help finding 82-year-old man

Spokane police are seeking the public’s help locating 82-year-old Cleatis Pedigo, who was last seen around 6 p.m. Tuesday when he left his residence on the 4300 block of West Winston Drive in a silver 2006 Dodge Dakota.

Pedigo was last seen wearing a plaid brown or purple button-up shirt, suspenders, blue jeans and red slip-on shoes, according to a Spokane Police Department news release. He carries a green cane.

The license plate number for the truck is B86323G.

Police ask that people call Call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference case No. 2022-20195954 if they see Pedigo.