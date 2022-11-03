American Life in Poetry: ‘April Moon’
Nov. 3, 2022 Updated Thu., Nov. 3, 2022 at 9:07 p.m.
By Kwame Dawes
Perhaps we are too close to the monumental moment in history to fully appreciate just how to approach it in poetry, but the poets are writing about this pandemic in the way that poets must – to find language to chart the sentiment of the time. “April Moon”, by Cathy Song, fixates on the need for genuine tenderness between those who are surviving – an act of choice and control, in the midst of the uncontrollable swirl of loss orbiting about us. “Grace willing” she writes, “we will remember.” This seems like a fit epitaph for a poet in these times.
April Moon
The moon tonight is closer to us
than it will be
for the rest of the year,
grace willing, the year
we will remember as the Great Pandemic.
Pulling us closer into its orbit,
shining the light of its fullness into the room,
we turn to hold in our hands
each other’s face as if
for the first time,
and the last–
Pink Moon, Egg Moon, Moon of New Grass.
Poem copyright 2022 by Cathy Song, “April Moon” from the Academy of American Poets, Poem-A-Day, January 3, 2022. American Life in Poetry is made possible by the Poetry Foundation and the Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. We do not accept unsolicited submissions.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Spokane7 email newsletter
Get the day’s top entertainment headlines delivered to your inbox every morning.