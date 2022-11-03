College basketball 2022-23: Washington State puts support behind sidelined teammates Myles Rice, Dishon Jackson

On Sept. 29, Washington State reserve guard Myles Rice announced that he had been diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, a form of cancer that will disrupt his basketball career.

Three days earlier, center Dishon Jackson announced that he would be out of action as he works through a medical issue.

The Cougs are rallying around their sidelined teammates.

“We have to cherish these moments we have, because you never know when it’s taken from you,” forward TJ Bamba said. “What they’re going through, it caught them off-guard. They’re being strong. They’re getting through it and telling us to keep our heads up. We’re cherishing the moments, competing, doing it with them and for them, and making them proud.”

Rice and Jackson are still around the team and attending practices. Rice is undergoing chemo treatment while juggling his academic responsibilities.

“They’re resilient,” WSU coach Kyle Smith said. “We see them every day. It’s probably pretty inspirational (for teammates).

“We had two daggers, and I’m still very optimistic (about the team).”