Gonzaga’s Drew Timme named to watch list for NABC player of year

Gonzaga’s Drew Timme is considered one of the favorites for national player of year, so it stands to reason his name will be a fixture on numerous preseason watch lists.

The senior forward on Thursday was named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) player of the year preseason watch list.

Timme is one of 20 on the list, which includes at least three players on GU’s non-conference schedule – Baylor’s Adam Flagler and Keyonte George and Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe. The Zags also could face Purdue’s Zach Edey and Florida’s Colin Castleton at the PK85 in Portland.

Tshiebwe won the NABC award last season as well as five more player of the year awards.

The 6-foot-10 Timme was a finalist for the Wooden Award player of the year and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar center of the year last season. He’s a two-time AP second-team All-American.

Timme has led the Zags in scoring in exhibition games against Tennessee (17 points) and Warner Pacific (21). He averaged 18.4 points and 6.8 rebounds last season.