Prep roundup: Lewis and Clark girls soccer edged by Kamiakin in district title game

Roundup of Thursday’s high school district playoff action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington.

Girls soccer

Kamiakin 3, Lewis and Clark 2 (SO): Nicole Wertenberger scored the winner in a 5-4 shootout and the fourth-seeded Braves (15-3) beat the third-seeded Tigers (14-5) in the District 8 4A championship game at Gonzaga Prep.

LC’s Faith Shaw scored twice in stoppage time to tie the game and send it to overtime. Kamiakin keeper Devyn Chelin made eight saves, including stopping a PK in the shootout.

Both teams qualified for state.

Volleyball

District 8 2A

West Valley 3, East Valley 1: Hailey Coylar had 13 kills and the Eagles (6-11) eliminated the visiting Knights (5-12) 25-17, 25-14, 21-25, 25-22 in a first-round match. West Valley faces top-seeded Pullman in a semifinal on Saturday.

Clarkston 3, Rogers 0: Sydnee Knight had eight kills and the third-seeded Bantams (6-8) eliminated the sixth-seeded Pirates (0-16) 25-15, 25-13, 25-7 in a first-round match. Clarkston faces second-seeded Shadle Park in a semifinal on Saturday.

District 7 2B

Colfax 3, Liberty 0: The top-seeded Bulldogs (15-2) swept the visiting third-seeded Lancers (13-4) in the district championship match.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 3, Upper Columbia 1: The second-seeded Broncos (14-3) beat the fourth-seeded Lions (9-5) in the district third-place match at Colfax HS.

LRS swept Northwest Christian and UCA swept Reardan in loser-out matches earlier in the day.

District 7 1B

Northport 3, Odessa 0: The second-seeded Mustangs (15-3) swept the third-seeded Tigers (12-7) in a district semifinal.

Northport faces Springdale in the district title match on Saturday at Northwest Christian HS.

Odessa faces Republic in a loser-out on Saturday at NWC.

Springdale 3, Wilbur-Creston-Keller 0: Kaylin Gines and Audrey Wellhausen had 15 kills apiece and the top-seeded Chargers (18-2) swept the visiting fifth-seeded Wildcats (10-7) in a district semifinal.

WCK faces ACH in a loser-out on Saturday.

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 3, Inchelium 1: The seventh-seeded Warriors (7-8) beat the sixth-seeded Hornets (9-6) in a loser-out at Northport HS.

Republic 3, Curlew 0: Linsey Short hat 13 kills and the fourth-seeded Tigers (13-6) beat the eighth-seeded Cougars (9-8) in a loser-out at Mary Walker HS.

District 9 1B

Oakesdale 3, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 0: Gianna Anderson had 12 kills and the Nighthawks (15-0) beat the visiting Eagles (9-5) in a district semifinal match.

Oakesdale faces Liberty Christian in the district title match Saturday at DeSales HS while SJEL faces Colton in a loser-out.

Boys soccer

St. George’s 3, Prescott 1: Shawn Jones scored twice in the early going and the Dragons (13-3) beat the visiting Tigers (10-6) in a District 5/6/7/9 2B state play-in game.

Tanner Watkins added an insurance marker in the 75th minute for St. George’s, which has won 10 straight and 13 of its last 14 games.

Football

University 30, Wenatchee 0: Malaki Miller carried 24 times for 150 yards and the Titans (6-4) beat the Panthers (3-9) in a Week 10 nonleague game. U-Hi won six of its last seven games to finish the season.

Sam Ross returned an interception 59 yards for a score and the Titans added touchdowns on a punt return and fumble return.

Selah 43, North Central 14: The Vikings (3-7) beat the Wolfpack (0-8) in a Week 10 nonleague game at Central Valley.