State cross country preview: Teams, individuals to watch for in each of the classifications

By Keenan Gray For The Spokesman-Review

The Washington State Cross Country Championships go down this Saturday at the Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco as the state’s elite teams and individuals compete for state titles.

Here is a look at the top competitors to watch for representing the Spokane area in this weekend’s championship races.

4A Boys

Team: Lewis and Clark. The Tigers are starting to get healthy at the right time of the year. Senior Charles Ledwith’s return was key for LC winning the district team title and his presence, along with fellow senior Evan Bruce, will be the Tigers’ best bet to make the podium.

Individual: Bruce. While his time may not be up there with the rest of the 4A’s top athletes, the opportunity for Bruce to be a title contender is still up for grabs. He won the district individual title on a tough course by matching his personal best time of 15:43.9, moving him up to eighth in the state.

Girls

Individual: Nicole Bissell, Central Valley: Breaking a course record at districts while heading into the state meet is one way of carrying momentum. Bissell’s time of 18:14.8 won her the district individual title last weekend and moved her up to sixth in 4A.

3A Boys

Team: Mt. Spokane. Last weekend’s team effort at districts was by far the best performance we’ve seen from the Wildcats. The five-man spread of 31.3 seconds in the district race is the best in 3A so this team is peaking at the right time.

Individual: Noah Holden, Mead. The Panthers’ top runner is due for another great race. Holden was second at the district meet and currently ranks ninth in 3A with a time of 15:38.5.

Girls

Team: Mead. The defending State 3A champs are hoping for a bounce-back performance after a stunning defeat to rival Mt. Spokane last weekend at the District 8 Championships in Walla Walla. Junior Charlotte Cullen and Raegan Borg are right in the mix to compete for individual podium spots.

Individual: Charlotte Pedersen, Mt. Spokane: To pull off an individual title would be an impressive accomplishment for the senior. The first-year XC runner is currently fourth in 3A and only sits 13 seconds behind Stadium’s Katelyn Galloway’s No. 1 time of 18:04.8.

2A Girls

Team: West Valley. A trio of runners lead the Eagles back to the state meet for the sixth consecutive year. Senior Roxanne Fredrickson has been the heart and soul of the team, but ninth-grader Quincy Andrews and sophomore Hadassah Duff add more talent for hopeful podium team.

Individual: Logan Hofstee, East Valley. One of the best runners Spokane has produced the last few years. The EV star heads into state off a district meet where she broke the Apple Ridge course record in Yakima in a 3-mile time of 17:16. Currently ranks second in 2A behind defending state champion and Gonzaga recruit Jessica Frydenlund of Anacortes.

1A Boys

Team: Lakeside. It’s not the most talented team head coach Steve Olsen has had but it has the pieces to get the job done and bring home a fourth consecutive state title. If the Eagles win, it would be three state championship teams senior Hayden Blank has been a part of in his career.

Individual: Reid Headrick, Medical Lake. The Cardinals haven’t earned an individual state title under coach Gene Blakenship. This weekend could finally be the moment Headrick, a senior, comes into state as the top-ranked 1A athlete with a 5k time of 15:26.7.

Girls

Team: Lakeside. The Eagles are going to have their hands full against teams like Overlake and Naches Valley but have the pieces to get the job done to win another state title. Sadie Meyring is out front for Lakeside, ranking third in the state.

Individual: Meyring. An improved sophomore has put herself in the conversation to compete for a state title. Her 5k time of 18:29.4 eclipsed her freshman time by over a minute when she finished eighth at last year’s state meet.

2B/1B Boys

Team: St. George’s. Outside of Chewelah, St. George’s is next best team out of the Northeast 1B with an opportunity to make the podium. Senior Ben Morales and Hrair Garabedian are the 1-2 punch the Dragons will need to run well if they want to bring home another team trophy.

Girls

Team: St. George’s. The second-ranked Dragons look to get back on top of the podium for the first time since 2001 with a young, talented team led by sophomore Josie McLaughlin and eighth grader Bella Bucker.

Individual: McLaughlin. The current frontrunner leads all 2B/1B runners with a 5,000-meter time of 19:15.2. McLaughlin was the 1B champion in the 800 and 1,600 last spring, leading the Dragons to a state track title.