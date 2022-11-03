This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Tribune News Service

Bestsellers

Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “The Boys from Biloxi: A Legal Thriller,” John Grisham (Doubleday)

2. “No Plan B: A Jack Reacher Novel,” Andrew Child and Lee Child (Delacorte)

3. “The Passenger,” Cormac McCarthy (Knopf)

4. “The Rise of the Dragon: An Illustrated History of the Targaryen Dynasty, Volume One (The Targaryen Dynasty: The House of the Dragon),” George R. R. Martin, Elio M. García Jr and Linda Antonsson (Ten Speed)

5. “Fairy Tale,” Stephen King (Scribner)

6. “Demon Copperhead: A Novel,” Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

7. “Dreamland,” Nicholas Sparks (Random House)

8. “Livid: A Scarpetta Novel,” Patricia Cornwell (Grand Central)

9. “Long Shadows,” David Baldacci (Grand Central)

10. “Mad Honey,” By Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan (Ballantine)

Nonfiction

1. “Go-To Dinners: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook,” Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter)

2. “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

3. “Waypoints: My Scottish Journey,” Sam Heughan (Voracious)

4. “And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle,” Jon Meacham (Random House)

5. “Justice Corrupted: How the Left Weaponized Our Legal System,” Ted Cruz (Regnery)

6. “The Way Home: A Celebration of Sea Islands Food and Family with over 100 Recipes,” Kardea Brown (Amistad)

7. “Killing the Legends: The Lethal Danger of Celebrity,” Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s)

8. “My Travels with Mrs. Kennedy,” Clint Hill and Lisa McCubbin Hill (Gallery)

9. “Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard ” by Tom Felton (Grand Central)

10. “Guinness World Records 2023” (Guinness World Records)