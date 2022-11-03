Two teens arrested in Moses Lake in connection to Sunday killing

Two teenage boys accused of murder have been arrested in connection with a homicide on Sunday in Moses Lake, police said.

The first was arrested on Monday morning on Westshore Drive in Moses Lake, and the second was arrested on Wednesday in Ephrata when he turned himself in, Moses Lake police said in a news release .

Officers responded to a report of shots fired at 6 a.m. on Sunday at the 3000 block of Road H NE, where they located Alistair C. Waggoner. The 20-year-old man had been shot multiple times and died before police arrived. Police said a 17-year-old boy was shot in the same incident. He was taken to a hospital in a personal vehicle, treated and released.

The teens accused in the killing are 16. Both have been charged with first-degree murder and first-degree assault, as well as theft of a firearm, which has since been recovered, police said. They have not been identified because they are minors.

Moses Lake police said they still are investigating. The shooting is not gang related and is not connected to a shooting in Moses Lake last week, police said. The Sunday shooting was a targeted incident, and there is no danger to the public, they said.