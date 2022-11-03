Voices briefs for Nov. 3

City seeks grant distributor

The city of Spokane is looking for an organization to administer an economic support funding program to distribute grant money to local artists and art organizations that lost money because of the pandemic.

Interested organizations must serve within Spokane city limits and can be either a nonprofit or for-profit organization. Organizations must be licensed to do business in Washington and have the ability to administer a grant program, including processing applications and distributing funds provided by the American Rescue Plan. The contract with the city would last one year.

The city is accepting proposals from interested organizations online at my.spokanecity.org/covid19/arpa/. The application deadline is Nov. 14.

Learn how to calm political talk

Politics can be a touchy subject these days, even within families. Those afraid that the upcoming election and holiday gatherings will prompt family arguments are invited to attend a Family and Politics workshop Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Liberty Park Library, 402 S. Pittsburg St.

The free session is being hosted by Braver Angels, a nonprofit organization that includes progressives and conservatives who work to bring people together to bridge the partisan divide. Those who attend the workshop will learn strategies and skills for handling political differences within the family.

People can sign up for the workshop in advance at www.eventbrite.com/e/family-politics-wa-centraleastern-wa-alliancespokane-public-library-registration-446237366977 in order to access an eLearning module that is to be completed online before the in-person workshop. Contact sgronholz@spokanelibrary.org for more information.

Workshop will focus on tractor, chain saw operation

People interested in learning new skills can sign up to attend a hands-on tractor and chain saw operation and safety training session from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in Deer Park.

Participants will learn tractor operation basics and get a chance to drive a tractor. There will also be information on operating forklifts and backhoes as well as loading and unloading the equipment from a trailer. Participants will also be taught how to operate, sharpen and maintain a chain saw as well as safety information.

The free workshop is being put on by the Stevens County Conservation District and Washington State University Extension. Space is limited to 50 people and those planning to attend must call (509) 684-7579 in advance in order to register.

The event will be held rain or shine at the Vetter Farm, 5281 Hattery-Owens Road in Deer Park.

Heritage museum will host fundraiser

The Spokane Valley Heritage Museum will host its annual Heritage Program fundraiser Saturday from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. This year’s historical presentation by museum director Jayne Singleton is titled “Out of the Gravel, the Business of History.” There will also be book sales, a raffle and door prizes.

The museum has been preserving historical documents, photographs and artifacts from the greater Spokane Valley area for nearly two decades. The museum is working to digitize and make available online for purchase the thousands of photographs in its collection.

The event will be at CenterPlace Regional Event Center at 2426 N. Discovery Place. The cost is $20 and space is limited. People can make reservations by calling (509) 922-4570 or visiting www.spokanevalleymuseum.com and clicking the “Buy Now” button. All proceeds will benefit the museum’s preservation programs.

Volunteers wanted for tax prep

The new year is approaching and United Way is looking for volunteers for the 2023 VITA Free Tax Prep program to help people file their taxes. Volunteers will be needed for January through April.

No experience is necessary to become a volunteer and training will be provided. Volunteers will be providing free tax preparation to lower-income filers either online or in person at one of many local tax preparation sites.

Those interested can sign up at myfreetaxes.com/volunteer-united-ways-myfreetaxes-program to be a virtual volunteer or call (509) 324-5042 to volunteer in person.

Coasters benefit adds second day

Local artists have created decorated coasters that will be displayed and sold during a special show Friday and Saturday at Trackside Studio Ceramic Art Gallery at 115 S. Adams St.

This marks the first year the Annual Coasters Benefit will be held over two days. An opening reception and sale will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, and the sale will continue Saturday, from noon to 5 p.m. Each coaster is $10.

Proceeds from the annual event are donated to a local nonprofit organization. Last year’s event raised more than $1,600 for the River’s Wish Animal Sanctuary. This year’s selected nonprofit organization is Project Lift Up, which provides inspirational gift packs to middle school and high school students who have mental health issues.

The project works with students in Mead, Mt. Spokane, North Central, Rogers and Shadle high schools and organizers are making plans to add five more schools this year.

Compiled by correspondent Nina Culver.