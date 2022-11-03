The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Nation/World

War of tweets erupts between Rep. Ocasio-Cortez, Elon Musk: ‘Your feedback is appreciated, now pay $8′

Nov. 3, 2022 Updated Thu., Nov. 3, 2022 at 9:01 p.m.

In this photo from June 24, 2022, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) leaves after speaking to abortion-rights activists in front of the U.S. Supreme Court after the Court announced a ruling in the Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health Organization case in Washington, DC.   (Nathan Howard/Getty Images North America/TNS)
By Joseph Wilkinson New York Daily News

NEW YORK – Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez mocked Elon Musk’s plans to charge for a blue Twitter checkmark, sparking a war of tweets that continued through Wednesday night.

“Lmao at a billionaire earnestly trying to sell people on the idea that ‘free speech’ is actually a $8/mo subscription plan,” the New York City Dem quipped on Tuesday night.

Musk directly responded to the tweet on Wednesday, writing, “Your feedback is appreciated, now pay $8.” He even pinned the message.

Musk also posted a meme that said, “You can still use Twitter for free, just without the benefits.”

He followed that up with a picture of a $58 sweatshirt on Ocasio-Cortez’s campaign website.

“Proud of this and always will be,” she responded. “My workers are union, make a living wage, have full health care, and aren’t subject to racist treatment in their workplaces. Items are made in USA. Team AOC honors and respects working people. You should try it sometime instead of union-busting.”

The progressive superstar was taking a dig at Musk’s strong opposition to unionization of auto maker Tesla, where he is CEO.

Ocasio-Cortez, whose personal Twitter account has 13.4 million followers, also capitalized on the promotion opportunity with a link to her merchandise.

Later Wednesday night, she tweeted, “One guy’s business plan for a $44 billion over-leveraged purchase is apparently to run around and individually ask people for $8.

“Remember that next time you question yourself or your qualifications.”

