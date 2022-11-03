Week 10 prep football preview: Greater Spokane League 4A/3A leaders host crossover games looking for berths to state

The Week 10 football crossover games are upon us with several local teams hosting this weekend trying to punch tickets to the state tournaments, while others go on the road looking for an upset.

The top division in the Greater Spokane League fared well as far as the draw for this round went with Gonzaga Prep, Central Valley, Mt. Spokane and Mead all hosting opponents this weekend.

4A

Moses Lake (6-3) at Gonzaga Prep (7-2): Friday, 6 p.m. The Bullpups, ranked No. 8 in 4A in the state media poll, enter postseason play with perhaps a renewed sense of urgency after getting knocked off by Mt. Spokane in Week 8.

They bounced back nicely against Lewis and Clark, downing the Tigers 56-20, using the same formula that has put them where they are – lots of handoffs and pitches to a stable of competent backs, led by Lilomaiava Mikaele – who rushed for 13 touchdowns in the regular season.

The Mavericks have lost back-to-back games, going from top of the Big 9 to fourth in the span of one play, a successful “Hail Mary” at the final horn last week by Eastmont in their conference finale – though they do own a win over Big 9 champ Sunnyside this season.

Kamiakin (7-2) at Central Valley (4-5): Friday, 6 p.m. Since the GSL second seed was predetermined to host in Week 10 this season, the Bears are fortunate to get one more home game.

CV has dealt with the injury bug all season long and lost starting running back Zac Abshire to a second knee injury in as many years two weeks ago.

The Bears have lost five of their past six games, including a 32-21 loss to University, which didn’t qualify for the 3A playoffs.

Kamiakin, on the other hand, has won five in a row and is No. 9 in the RPI and just outside the top 10 in the media poll.

3A

Lake Washington (5-3) at Mt. Spokane (8-1): Union Stadium, Friday, 7 p.m. The Wildcats are riding high after consecutive wins over Gonzaga Prep and Mead, the latter coming in the traditional rivalry game “Battle of the Bell” at Union Stadium last week.

Mt. Spokane has been slow to receive accolades this season, just entering the state media poll two weeks ago before jumping to No. 6 in 3A this week, matching its RPI.

The Wildcats are led by strong-armed quarterback TJ Haberman, outside threat Bode Gardner and a stingy defense that gave up more than 17 points just three times this season.

The Kangaroos finished third in the KingCo 3A division and lost two of their last three, including a three-point loss to Liberty (Issaquah) last week, and own an RPI of 28.

Timberline (6-3) at Mead (7-2): Union Stadium, Saturday, 1 p.m. There’s been lost of talk this season about the Panthers’ offense, led by QB Colby Danielson and emerging running back Colby Price. But the defense has been terrific, limiting opponents to just under 12 points per game.

The Blazers finished third in the South Sound 3A division, with losses to the two teams ahead of them – No. 1 Yelm and Peninsula, a three-point overtime loss last week.

2A

Ephrata (5-4) at Clarkston (7-2): Friday, 7 p.m. In the GSL 2A three-way tiebreaker on Tuesday, the Bantams beat Shadle Park in the first game but fell to West Valley in the league title game. Their consolation prize was to host this week’s crossover.

More good news for Clarkston was the return of leading rusher Ikaika Millan from an ankle injury.

The Tigers, who finished second in the Central Washington Athletic Conference, are winners of four in a row entering the playoffs and put up 70 points on Ellensburg last week.

Shadle Park (6-3) at Othello (7-1): Friday, 7 p.m. The Highlanders are reeling a bit having lost two of their past three , including a loss to 1A Colville.

They face the CWAC champion Huskies, who went undefeated in league and whose only blemish was a 14-0 loss to 1A No. 1 Royal early in the season. Othello has allowed just seven touchdowns in eight games.

1A

Colville (7-2) at Cashmere (7-2): Friday, 6 p.m. The Crimson Hawks finished third in the Northeast A after going winless in league last season. They face the Caribou Trail League No. 2 Bulldogs on the road.

Riverside (4-5) at Omak (7-1): Friday, 6 p.m. The Rams finished fourth in the NEA at 3-3, with losses to each of three teams ahead of them. They take on the CTL champion Pioneers, winners of six in a row and No. 6 in the RPI for 1A.

2B

Brewster (5-4) at Chewelah (6-1): Friday, 6 p.m.

Lake Roosevelt (8-2) at Liberty (6-1): Friday, 7 p.m.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague (6-1) at Okanogan (9-0): Friday, 7 p.m.