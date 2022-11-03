The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Partly Cloudy Day 48° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  High school sports

Week 10 prep football roundup: Kellen Berg leads Kamiakin past Central Valley; Riverside upsets Omak in 1A Crossover

Nov. 3, 2022 Updated Sat., Nov. 5, 2022 at 12:33 a.m.

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Friday’s Week 10 football action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington.

District 6/8 4A crossovers

Kamiakin 35, Central Valley 19: Kellen Berg rushed for three touchdowns and threw for another and the visiting Braves (8-2) eliminated the Bears (4-5).

Berg scored on runs of 1, 4 and 38 yards.

CV got out to an early 13-0 lead. Hudson Dayton caught a 24-yard touchdown pass, then threw a 50-yard TD pass to Kaden Harkin.

But Kamiakin scored five straight touchdowns before Harkin pulled in a 10-yard scoring pass from Dylan Gravelle late.

District 5/8 2A crossovers

Ephrata 17, Clarkston 7: The visiting Tigers (6-4) eliminated the Bantams (8-4).

Othello 48, Shadle Park 14: The host Huskies (8-1) eliminated the Highlanders (6-5).

District 6/7 1A crossovers

Cashmere 12, Colville 6: The Bulldogs (7-2) defeated the visiting Crimson Hawks (7-3).

Riverside 16, Omak 13: The visiting Rams (4-5) upset the Pioneers (8-1).

District 6/7 2B crossovers

Chewelah 21, Brewster 14: The Cougars (6-2) beat the visiting Bears (5-5) to earn a berth to state.

Liberty 15, Lake Roosevelt 6: Brandon Finau scored on a fumble recovery late in the fourth quarter and the Lancers (6-2) edged the visiting Raiders (8-3). Jake Jeske connected with Zayne Braun for a 6-yard TD pass in the second quarter.

Okanogan 35, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 28: Clay Ashworth had two total touchdowns and the Bulldogs (13-1) eliminated the visiting Broncos (7-1).

District 6/7 1B

Odessa 62, Springdale 26: Gage Starkel scored three touchdowns and the No. 1-ranked Tigers (8-0) beat the visiting Chargers (5-5) to earn a berth to state.

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 38, Wilbur-Creston-Keller 34: Grayson Beal hauled in a 3-yard touchdown pass from Caden Correia with 3 seconds left and the Warriors (7-3) edged the visiting Wildcats (4-5). Carter Pitts carried 32 times for 172 yards with a TD run and pass for ACH. Preston Michel led WCK with 231 yards on 19 carries and four TDs. 

Liberty Bell 78, Inchelium 0: The Mountain Lions (8-2) eliminated the visiting Hornets (5-4). 

District 9 1B

Pomeroy 50, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 6: Trevin Kimble rushed for 324 yards and four touchdowns and threw for another and the Pirates (8-2) defeated the visiting Eagles (5-4) in a league game. 

Touchet 37, Tekoa-Rosalia 6: Touchet (3-6, 2-5) defeated the Timberwolves (2-7, 1-6) in a league game. 

Nonleague

Hermiston 45, Cheney 23: Xavier Hartsteen rushed for one touchdown and returned a kickoff for a touchdown and the Bulldogs (4-6, 3-5) beat the visiting Blackhawks (3-7, 2-6). Jakeb Vallance had three touchdown passes for Cheney.

Ridgeline 44, Pasco 14: The Falcons (3-7) beat the visiting Bulldogs (0-10).

Davis 14, Ferris 12: Julian Gonzalez and Jason Chavez scored touchdowns and the Pirates (1-9, 0-5) defeated the visiting Saxons (1-9, 0-8). Noah Porter had nine catches for 99 yards with two TDs for Ferris.

East Valley (Yakima) 44, East Valley (Spokane) 0: Christian Flores scored three touchdowns and the Red Devils (7-3, 3-3) beat the visiting Knights (1-9, 1-5).

Prosser 55, Pullman 0: The Mustangs (8-3, 4-2) beat the visiting Greyhounds (4-5, 3-3).

Newport 30, Chelan 6: Nolan Loosier rushed for two touchdowns and the Grizzlies (4-5) beat the visiting Mountain Goats (6-5).

Deer Park 30, Cascade (Leavenworth) 13: The Stags (4-6) beat the visiting Kodiaks (5-4).

Quincy 16, Medical Lake 12: The visiting Jackrabbits (4-6) beat the Cardinals (0-10)

Northwest Christian 41, Manson 0: The Crusaders (4-6) shut out the visiting Trojans (5-5).

Reardan 6, Colfax 0:  Aidan Chilson scored on a 2-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and the Screaming Eagles (4-5) defeated the visiting Bulldogs (2-8).

Curlew 30, Bridgeport 21: The Cougars (5-3) beat the visiting Mustangs (3-4).

Northport 48, Columbia (Hunters) 8: The visiting Mustangs (3-6) beat the Lions (2-7).

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in High school sports

Most read stories