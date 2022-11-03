Week 10 prep football roundup: Kellen Berg leads Kamiakin past Central Valley; Riverside upsets Omak in 1A Crossover

Roundup of Friday’s Week 10 football action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington.

District 6/8 4A crossovers

Kamiakin 35, Central Valley 19: Kellen Berg rushed for three touchdowns and threw for another and the visiting Braves (8-2) eliminated the Bears (4-5).

Berg scored on runs of 1, 4 and 38 yards.

CV got out to an early 13-0 lead. Hudson Dayton caught a 24-yard touchdown pass, then threw a 50-yard TD pass to Kaden Harkin.

But Kamiakin scored five straight touchdowns before Harkin pulled in a 10-yard scoring pass from Dylan Gravelle late.

District 5/8 2A crossovers

Ephrata 17, Clarkston 7: The visiting Tigers (6-4) eliminated the Bantams (8-4).

Othello 48, Shadle Park 14: The host Huskies (8-1) eliminated the Highlanders (6-5).

District 6/7 1A crossovers

Cashmere 12, Colville 6: The Bulldogs (7-2) defeated the visiting Crimson Hawks (7-3).

Riverside 16, Omak 13: The visiting Rams (4-5) upset the Pioneers (8-1).

District 6/7 2B crossovers

Chewelah 21, Brewster 14: The Cougars (6-2) beat the visiting Bears (5-5) to earn a berth to state.

Liberty 15, Lake Roosevelt 6: Brandon Finau scored on a fumble recovery late in the fourth quarter and the Lancers (6-2) edged the visiting Raiders (8-3). Jake Jeske connected with Zayne Braun for a 6-yard TD pass in the second quarter.

Okanogan 35, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 28: Clay Ashworth had two total touchdowns and the Bulldogs (13-1) eliminated the visiting Broncos (7-1).

District 6/7 1B

Odessa 62, Springdale 26: Gage Starkel scored three touchdowns and the No. 1-ranked Tigers (8-0) beat the visiting Chargers (5-5) to earn a berth to state.

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 38, Wilbur-Creston-Keller 34: Grayson Beal hauled in a 3-yard touchdown pass from Caden Correia with 3 seconds left and the Warriors (7-3) edged the visiting Wildcats (4-5). Carter Pitts carried 32 times for 172 yards with a TD run and pass for ACH. Preston Michel led WCK with 231 yards on 19 carries and four TDs.

Liberty Bell 78, Inchelium 0: The Mountain Lions (8-2) eliminated the visiting Hornets (5-4).

District 9 1B

Pomeroy 50, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 6: Trevin Kimble rushed for 324 yards and four touchdowns and threw for another and the Pirates (8-2) defeated the visiting Eagles (5-4) in a league game.

Touchet 37, Tekoa-Rosalia 6: Touchet (3-6, 2-5) defeated the Timberwolves (2-7, 1-6) in a league game.

Nonleague

Hermiston 45, Cheney 23: Xavier Hartsteen rushed for one touchdown and returned a kickoff for a touchdown and the Bulldogs (4-6, 3-5) beat the visiting Blackhawks (3-7, 2-6). Jakeb Vallance had three touchdown passes for Cheney.

Ridgeline 44, Pasco 14: The Falcons (3-7) beat the visiting Bulldogs (0-10).

Davis 14, Ferris 12: Julian Gonzalez and Jason Chavez scored touchdowns and the Pirates (1-9, 0-5) defeated the visiting Saxons (1-9, 0-8). Noah Porter had nine catches for 99 yards with two TDs for Ferris.

East Valley (Yakima) 44, East Valley (Spokane) 0: Christian Flores scored three touchdowns and the Red Devils (7-3, 3-3) beat the visiting Knights (1-9, 1-5).

Prosser 55, Pullman 0: The Mustangs (8-3, 4-2) beat the visiting Greyhounds (4-5, 3-3).

Newport 30, Chelan 6: Nolan Loosier rushed for two touchdowns and the Grizzlies (4-5) beat the visiting Mountain Goats (6-5).

Deer Park 30, Cascade (Leavenworth) 13: The Stags (4-6) beat the visiting Kodiaks (5-4).

Quincy 16, Medical Lake 12: The visiting Jackrabbits (4-6) beat the Cardinals (0-10)

Northwest Christian 41, Manson 0: The Crusaders (4-6) shut out the visiting Trojans (5-5).

Reardan 6, Colfax 0: Aidan Chilson scored on a 2-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and the Screaming Eagles (4-5) defeated the visiting Bulldogs (2-8).

Curlew 30, Bridgeport 21: The Cougars (5-3) beat the visiting Mustangs (3-4).

Northport 48, Columbia (Hunters) 8: The visiting Mustangs (3-6) beat the Lions (2-7).