A Grip on Sports: Let it snow (college basketball coverage)

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Woke up this morning to snow on the deck. Everywhere else, too, including the limbs of every tree within our vision. Lots of snow. Is that the Big Fella’s way of saying college basketball season is upon us?

•••••••

• Why not? But there is a less obtrusive way to spread the news. The Spokesman-Review published its college basketball preview section this morning. Thousands of words, hundreds of prepositional phrases and dozens of inarguable points, though the last one isn’t going to stop us – or you probably.

But we won’t argue this and, hopefully, no one else will either: Snow or not on Nov. 4, we are lucky as heck to live in the Inland Northwest, where the college hoops is not just fun, it is great. Exceptional at certain times and in certain places.

In our lifetime we’ve been blessed to experience the talents of such players as diverse as Anton Watson and Derek Ravio at Gonzaga, Derrick Low and Efe Abogidi at Washington State, Rodney Stuckey and Marc Axton at Eastern Washington, Deon Watson and Victor Sanders at Idaho and Bryan DePew and Kenny Love at Whitworth. And on and on.

And that’s only among the men. From Courtney Vandersloot through Mikayla Ferenz through Delaney Hodgins to Charlisse Leger-Walker and beyond, the women’s game has shown its strength and excellence as well.

It’s our area’s strength. It has been our area’s strength for a long time. And will be in the foreseeable future.

Including the next few months. But it all starts now. And, luckily, we have a guide.

• S-R sports editor Ralph Walter, who writes himself occasionally, asked us a while back to write a few words about who we consider the ultimate Zag. The player who personified the run the school has put together the past two decades.

It was one of the toughest assignments he’s ever given us. Not just because it ended up involving math, either. After all, how do you answer a question like that without coming up with a mathematical equation? And what variables do you include?

We did our best Sheldon Cooper imitation and began filling up whiteboards.

We listed candidates. John Stockton. Matt Santagelo. Dan Dickau. Vandersloot. David Pendergraft. Sean Mallon. Adam Morrison. JP Batista. Heather Bowman. Mike Nilson. Raivio. Blake Stepp. Melody Kempton. Casey Calvary. Jeff Brown. Drew Timme. Jill Townsend. Ronny Turiaf. Richie Frahm. Domantas Sabonis. Przemek Karnowski. Mike Hart.

Too many names. We had to narrow down the list some way. But there were too many variables to consider as well.

Personal connection. (Not surprisingly, being involved in the Spokane basketball community in a personal and professional way, there has been a lot of interaction.) Winning. Scoring. After-Gonzaga accomplishments. Intangibles.

Winning games is probably the ultimate variable as, to use a way-too-often-cited quote, it is why you play the game. In that regard, Karnowski is the ultimate Zag. But longevity is crucial to the Zags as well, as the school’s run of excellence is unmatched in some ways. Who helped lay the foundation for that? Or what?

We came to realize there are two elements at the base of the success. Selflessness and determination. Though both are exhibited at every successful program, Mark Few has built upon those two above all else.

So, who personifies them more than anyone?

If you want to know who we chose, you’ll have to read the story. Buy the paper. Oh, wait. If you are reading this, you already have.

We picked Pendergraft. And not just because, like ourselves oh-so-many-years-ago, he has red hair. But it didn’t hurt.

•••

•••

• It is supposed to reach almost 50 degrees around here today, so the snow won’t last long. But college basketball season? It ends during my favorite Earth season, the spring. By the way, Ray Guy died yesterday. He was the best punter we ever saw. And had the best job ever. Until later …