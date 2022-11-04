G-7 agrees to fix, defend Ukraine’s infrastructure amid Russian attacks

By John Hudson Washington Post

MÜNSTER, Germany – Top diplomats from the world’s major industrialized democracies agreed on Friday to combine efforts to help Ukraine repair and defend its energy and water infrastructure, which has come under relentless attack by Russian cruise missiles and exploding drones.

The plan to fortify Ukraine ahead of the punishing winter months was cemented on the second day of Group of Seven meetings here in this historic German city. The symbolic importance of the meeting place – the same venue in which the Treaty of Westphalia was signed ending the Thirty Years’ War – was underscored by some of the attending diplomats who said Russia’s invasion challenged the world order those centuries-old accords helped establish.

“If we let that be challenged with impunity, then the foundations of the international order will start to erode and eventually crumble, and none of us can afford to let that happen,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in remarks alongside German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

The G-7 statement signed by each nation announced the establishment of a “coordination mechanism” to help Ukraine “repair, restore and defend its critical energy and water infrastructure.” It did not set a timeline for implementation but diplomats attending the event said it was important to act immediately given the onset of winter.

The meetings of ministers from the United States, Germany, France, Britain, Japan, Canada and Italy also included discussions on providing Ukraine the sophisticated air defense systems it needs to fend off volleys of Russian missile and drone strikes, officials said.

The decision to fortify Ukraine’s infrastructure followed a remote video briefing from Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Thursday that was disrupted by a blackout due to chronic energy shortages.

Once the connection was reestablished, Kuleba finished updating the countries on the extensive damage done to Ukraine’s infrastructure by Iranian-provided drones and appealed for more global support and pressure on Russia. Forty percent of Ukraine’s power system has been damaged by Russian attacks that have left 4.5 million people across the country without power, including 450,000 residents in Kyiv.

“They discussed what needs Ukraine was facing as it heads into the winter,” said a senior State Department official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss ongoing deliberations at the gathering “That’s something that will be a core focus of this group, in the days and weeks ahead.”

A French official said the West is focused on how it can help the inhabitants of Ukrainian towns survive the winter by providing generators, fuel and spare parts to areas struggling to meet their energy and heating needs.

The group of democracies also strongly warned Russia against using nuclear weapons in Ukraine and rejected Moscow’s claims that Ukraine was preparing to detonate a so-called “dirty bomb.”

“Russia’s irresponsible nuclear rhetoric is unacceptable. Any use of chemical, biological, or nuclear weapons by Russia would be met with severe consequences,” the statement said.

That message was reiterated by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during his visit to China on Friday. During his meeting with China’s Xi Jinping, Scholz urged him to use his “influence” over Russian President Vladimir Putin to help resolve the war in Ukraine.Xi said nations should “oppose the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons,” but he called the current international situation “complex” and urged all nations to “exercise rationality and restraint.”

Scholz’s trip itself has divided Western countries, some of whom have complained that Germany is repeating the same mistakes it made ahead of the war in Ukraine by becoming overly dependent on the business of an authoritarian regime.

While U.S. and British officials have raised concerns about the visit, the first by a G-7 leader since Xi cemented his power at the ruling party congress, other Western officials have warned against taking an explicitly antagonistic approach to Beijing.

“It is clear that China is … becoming much more assertive, much more on a self-reliant course,” Josep Borrell, the European Union’s foreign policy chief, told reporters at the G-7. “But for the time being, many member states have a strong economic relationship with China, and I don’t think we can put China and Russia on the same level.”

In the negotiated G-7 statement, the countries said they aim for “constructive cooperation with China” but also warned Beijing against trying to resolve disputes through “threats, coercion, intimidation, or the use of force.”

On Friday, G-7 countries held meetings on challenges that Central Asian countries are facing as a result of the war in Ukraine. They are also focusing on collaboration with African countries on climate change, COVID-19 and food and energy security, the U.S. official said.