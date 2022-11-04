Stream on Demand: Stanley Tucci is a murderer in ‘Inside Man’

By Sean Axmaker For The Spokesman-Review

Stanley Tucci is the “Inside Man: Season 1” (TV-MA), a convicted murderer and criminal genius who helps a gentle vicar (David Tennant) solve a mystery of a missing woman. The clever crime drama with a witty edge comes for writer/creator Steven Moffat, who gave us “Sherlock,” and Tucci has fun playing his Hannibal Lecter-like anti-hero. (Netflix)

There really is one Blockbuster Video store left in America – it’s in Bend, Oregon – but “Blockbuster: Season 1” (TV-14) is not a documentary but a fictional sitcom about the efforts of manager (Randall Park) trying to keep the last Blockbuster running in the streaming era. (Netflix)

Biography and fiction are stirred together with blithe disregard to the facts in “Weird: The Al Yankovich Story” (2022, TV-14), a parody of biographical dramas starring Daniel Radcliffe as the iconic song parodist “Weird” Al Yankovic (who scripts and produces). Free with ads. (Roku Channel)

“Enola Holmes 2” (2022, PG-13) continues the adventures of Sherlock’s teenage sister (Milly Bobby Brown) as she takes on her first official case and attempts to step out of the shadow of her famous brother (Henry Cavill), who is now also her legal guardian. (Netflix)

The lighthearted mystery comedy “See How They Run” (2022, R) stars Sam Rockwell and Saiorse Ronan as British cops investigating a murder at a London West End theatre in 1953. David Oyelowo, Adrien Brody, and Ruth Wilson costars in this whodunnit spoof. (HBO Max)

The sleeper horror hit “Barbarian” (2022, R) takes a simple premise – a young woman (Georgina Campbell) reluctantly shares a double-booked rental with a stranger – and upends expectations with a demented little story that takes audiences down a dark, twisted path. (HBO Max, VOD)

Kid stuff: New seasons of “Sesame Street” (TV-Y) and “My Sesame Street Friends” (TV-Y) begin on HBO Max and “Slumberkins: Season 1” (TV-Y), a new show for young kids from the Jim Henson Company, debuts on Apple TV+.

Classic pick: Ava Gardner is “The Barefoot Contessa” (1954) in this drama about an impoverished beauty discovered by a washed up movie director (Humphrey Bogart) and thrust into international stardom. (Prime Video and Paramount+)

Before “Top Gun: Maverick,” Tom Cruise teamed up with director Joseph Kosinski for the science fiction action thriller “Oblivion” (2013, PG-13). Also on Hulu.

Streaming TV: Before he became a genre-bending filmmaker, Jordan Peele created and starred in the Emmy-winning sketch comedy show “Key & Peele: Complete Series” (2012-2015, TV-14) with Keegan-Michael Key.

The second season of the Emmy-winning satirical drama “The White Lotus: Season 2” (TV-MA) relocates to Sicily. New episodes on Sundays.

The British drama “My Policeman” (2022, R) follows a romantic triangle that begins in an era when homosexuality was illegal and continues through decades of changing social mores.

The limited series thriller “The Suspect” (TV-14) stars Aidan Turner as a successful clinical psychologist who turns detective when a lie puts him in the midst of a murder. (AMC+ and Sundance Now)

New on disc and at Redbox: “Top Gun: Maverick”

Sean Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer.