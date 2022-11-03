The Powerball jackpot is a record $1.6 billion. Here’s what to know.

By Justine McDaniel Washington Post

The Powerball jackpot rose from $1.5 billion to $1.6 billion Friday, breaking the record for the largest in lottery history.

After Wednesday’s drawing yielded no winner, the game’s jackpot climbed to $1.5 billion, close to the world record of $1.586 billion in 2016. Friday’s increase put it over the top.

Saturday’s will be the 40th consecutive drawing. The longest previous run was in 2021, when it took 41 drawings before someone clinched a $699.8 million jackpot.

Here’s what to know about the big jackpot.

Did someone win the Powerball jackpot?

No winning ticket was sold for Wednesday’s drawing.

The cash value is $745.9 million, according to Powerball.

The numbers drawn Wednesday were 2-11-22-35-60, and the Powerball was 23.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

The next drawing is Saturday at 7:59 p.m. The drawings are livestreamed on the Powerball website.

Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, so if no one wins Saturday, the next chance would be Monday.

How much is a Powerball ticket?

Powerball tickets are $2 each.

For $3, players can purchase a ticket with Power Play, which offers the chance to win more money. Before the drawing, a Power Play number by which all the non-jackpot prizes will be multiplied is randomly chosen. The prizes can be multiplied by two, three, four, five or 10. If you win and you bought a Power Play ticket, you’ll get the multiplied prize rather than the regular amount.

Tickets can be purchased in all states except Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada and Utah, and in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

What are the odds of winning?

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. The odds of winning any prize – which range from $4 to the jackpot – are 1 in 24.9, according to Powerball.

People have about a 1 in 38 chance of guessing just the Powerball number correctly, which yields a win of $4. The odds for each prize get progressively slimmer as the prizes get bigger.

When was the last time someone won Powerball?

A player in Pennsylvania won a $206.9 million jackpot on Aug. 3. It was game’s fifth jackpot to be won this year.

The grand prize has been increasing ever since, as draw after draw has yielded no winners. It first reached $1 billion Monday.

What is the difference between Powerball and Mega Millions?

Mega Millions and Powerball are the two largest jackpot lottery games in the United States. They both cost $2 and require players to pick five numbers for the lottery’s white balls and one number for the gold Mega Ball or red Powerball. In each game, players can win smaller prizes if they match lesser combinations of the winning numbers.

The Mega Millions jackpot is currently $119 million, with the next drawing at 11 p.m. Friday.

What are the largest jackpots ever won?

Powerball has held the world record for biggest jackpot since 2016, when the $1.586 billion win was shared between multiple winners.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot was $1.537 billion, won by a single player in South Carolina in 2018, according to Mega Millions. That game’s jackpot has surpassed $1 billion three times, most recently in July, when a $1.337 billion ticket was sold in Illinois.

The current jackpot will be only the second time a winning Powerball jackpot has surpassed $1 billion, according to Powerball.