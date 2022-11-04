Trump ally Thomas Barrack acquitted of violating foreign agents law

By Shayna Jacobs Washington Post

NEW YORK - Thomas Barrack, a longtime friend of Donald Trump who chaired his inauguration committee, was acquitted Friday of violating federal law by acting as a foreign agent without authorization while trying to help the United Arab Emirates influence the U.S. government.

Barrack, the billionaire founder of Colony Capital who has had a decades-long relationship with Trump, was accused of promoting talking points from UAE officials to members of the Trump administration. He also allegedly pushed propaganda for the UAE in appearances on major TV news networks and in publish pieces.

Prosecutors said Barrack was motivated to keep the UAE happy because its sovereign wealth fund invested $374 million with Colony Capital from 2017 to 2018 and there was a possibility of more to come.

A jury at U.S. District Court in Brooklyn on Friday reached a verdict in the trial, which opened in late September.