Westbound I-90 crash in downtown Spokane causes significant delays

The left two lanes of westbound Interstate 90 are open after two multiple-vehicle crashes Friday afternoon near the Maple Street exit caused significant delays, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The state said in a news release that two minor-injury crashes — one involving five cars and the other involving four cars — were responsible for the traffic backups.

Trooper Ryan Senger said the crash, which was reported around 3:45 p.m., was blocking the left and center westbound lanes immediately after the crash.

Senger said he was unsure what caused the crashes.

No additional details were immediately available.