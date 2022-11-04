Westbound I-90 crash in downtown Spokane causes significant delays
Nov. 4, 2022 Updated Fri., Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:55 p.m.
The left two lanes of westbound Interstate 90 are open after two multiple-vehicle crashes Friday afternoon near the Maple Street exit caused significant delays, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The state said in a news release that two minor-injury crashes — one involving five cars and the other involving four cars — were responsible for the traffic backups.
Trooper Ryan Senger said the crash, which was reported around 3:45 p.m., was blocking the left and center westbound lanes immediately after the crash.
Senger said he was unsure what caused the crashes.
No additional details were immediately available.
