News >  Crime/Public Safety

Westbound I-90 crash in downtown Spokane causes significant delays

Nov. 4, 2022 Updated Fri., Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:55 p.m.

A multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 90 near the Maple Street exit is causing long backups and delays, Washington State Patrol Trooper Ryan Senger said. (Washington State Patrol)
By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

The left two lanes of westbound Interstate 90 are open after two multiple-vehicle crashes Friday afternoon near the Maple Street exit caused significant delays, according to the Washington State Patrol. 

The state said in a news release that two minor-injury crashes — one involving five cars and the other involving four cars — were responsible for the traffic backups. 

Trooper Ryan Senger said the crash, which was reported around 3:45 p.m., was blocking the left and center westbound lanes immediately after the crash.

Senger said he was unsure what caused the crashes.

No additional details were immediately available. 

