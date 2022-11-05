Colby Price leads Mead rushing attack; Panthers down Timberline 28-7 to advance to state

Mead hasn’t reached a state bracket in football since 2012 and last year the Panthers fell one game short, knocked out in the “Round of 32” on the road.

But on a cold, blustery Saturday afternoon when the wind was the best defense of the day, the Panthers (8-2) put an end to the playoff drought.

Colby Price carried 19 times for 160 yards with an 89-yard touchdown run and Mead beat Timberline (Lacey) 28-7 at Union Stadium to punch its ticket to the State 3A field of 16.

“The line blocked really well, team did really well overall,” Price said. “They all helped each other, everyone blocked, everyone did their job. It was a good day.”

“Price did a good job for us today.” Mead coach Keith Stamps said. “If you get him a little crease and get him out, he can go. He did a nice job on offense and on defense for us. He’s a good football player.”

A steady 40-mph wind from the west made playing in that direction a one-dimensional pursuit. Passing was rendered almost useless, and punts into the wind rarely went 20 yards.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been a situation where two of the four quarters there’s no chance to do anything but run,” Stamps said. “It was pretty tough. So, the time of possession and then being able to get a couple first downs. Flipping the quarter was pretty big.”

Still, the Panthers were jubilant in advancing. They will find out their next opponent when the seeding committee releases the bracket Sunday afternoon.

“We’ve been building toward this for two years,” Stamps said. “Obviously, I thought our kids handled themselves well today and whatever comes out on Sunday, we’re gonna have to go play really well next weekend.”

“It felt real good to have a home playoff game,” Price said. “It’s a nice advantage, felt good to be home and not have to travel.”

“It feels super great to get a win and advance to the 16,” quarterback Colby Danielson said. “It’s been 10 years for the school, so it’s pretty special for this group, for sure.”

Danielson was limited to 2-of-9 passing for 17 yards and star wideout Keenan Kuntz went without a catch.

“I don’t even think we even passed going into the wind at all,” Danielson said. “It was definitely tough going into it.”

“Obviously, we’ve got some guys that like to get out and go,” Stamps said. “But they’re team guys and they do it right. That was just the way the plan went today.”

It meant even more that the Panthers’ defense dominated, holding Timberline (6-4) to 136 yards of offense.

“Our defense held their ground,” Price said. “Our (defensive backs) locked down, the line got pressure on the quarterback, linebackers stayed home. Everyone worked together.”

Timberline went into the wind in the first quarter and Mead took advantage. The Blazers’ first punt carried 21 yards. Six plays later, Mead’s Quinton Pacheco nailed a 30-yard field goal for the early 3-0 lead.

Another short punt gave Mead the ball at the Timberline 42, but the offense stalled and a bad snap and hold led to a blocked field goal.

Timberline punted short again and the Panthers started at the Blazers 45. Johnny Talarico carried 38 yards to the 7, but Mead’s offense sputtered again and Pacheco punched a 26-yard field goal for a 6-0 lead.

On the next Blazers series, Tanner Skorna fumbled and it was recovered by Schuyler Harkness at the 24. Talarico took a reverse to the 3 then Harkness plowed into the end zone. His 2-point run made it 14-0.

Mead didn’t fare much better punting into the wind in the second quarter, and Timberline started at the Panthers 40.

Cedric Ragland carried 16 yards to the 24 and a pass interference gave the Blazers second-and-goal at the 4. Kaleb McNeely carried it in from there to make it 14-7 with 3½ minutes left in the half.

Timberline went backward on its next drive and Mead senior Chris Grosse blocked a punt at the Blazers 15. On the next play, Danielson took it around left end for a touchdown and Mead led 21-7 at the half.

“You know, getting two possessions in the red zone early without any points hurt, but getting that punt block was big,” Stamps said. “That was a turning point in the game.”

Mead’s offense played against the wind in the third quarter, but its defense held up its end of the bargain. It turned Timberline over on downs twice and Colby Thomas came up with an interception.

“I just happened to make a play,” Thomas said. “I read his eyes and tried to make it to the house, but yards are yards. Take the field position every time.”

Late in the quarter, the Panthers were faced with second-and-18 at their 11. Price burst through the line, picked up a downfield block and went the distance for an 89-yard touchdown run and 28-7 lead.