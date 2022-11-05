Live updates: Washington State dominating Stanford at halftime with four takeaways

From staff reports

Second quarter

1:07 – WSU 42, Stan 7: Can we call this one off at halftime?

Stanford doesn’t seem concerned with holding onto the ball, or playing defense for that matter, as they cough up their 5th fumble off the half – 4th recovered by the Cougars – and promptly allow a 41-yard rushing touchdown by Nakia Watson.

2:09 – WSU 35, Stan 7: Donovan Ollie hauls in a 9-yard pass on a fade route from Cameron Ward to extend the Cougars lead.

WSU went 62 yards in 11 plays.

6:20 – WSU 28, Stan 7: Another fumble by the Cardinal, this time by Elijah Higgins after a 22-yard catch, is recovered by WSU at the Cougars 38.

8:06 – WSU 28, Stan 7: Jaden Hicks scoops and scores a 17-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown. Francisco Mauigoa forced the fumble.

8:37 – WSU 21, Stan 7: The Cougars punt to the Stanford 5, where it is called for a fair catch.

12:06 – WSU 21, Stan 7: The Cougars defense holds strong and forces a punt, which is return 21 yards by Robert Ferrel to the WSU 42.

First quarter

2:31 – WSU 21, Stan 7: The Cougars got the ball back on a fumble recovery and were about to face a short 4th down attempt, but a bone-headed unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against De’Zhaun Stribbling backs them up and forces a punt.

Stanford starts again on its own 10.

3:06 – WSU 21, Stan 7: Stanford’s defense snaps into action and forces a quick 3-and-out, aided by a Robert Ferrel drop and a batted pass.

The Cardinal start on their own 26. Tanner McKee is back at quarterback.

3:42 – WSU 21, Stan 7: The Cardinal show some life after the sluggish start. Ashton Daniels enters the game at quarterback and punches in a 1-yard touchdown run to cap a 7-play 68-yard drive.

6:27 – WSU 21, Stan 0: Cameron Ward scrambles up the middle for a 15-yard touchdown.

WSU is outgaining Stanford 207-11 through the first nine minutes of the game.

7:55 – WSU 14, Stan 0: Another 3-and-out for the Cardinal. Stanford has 11 total yards on six plays.

9:29 – WSU 14, Stan 0: Cameron Ward completes a 6-yard pass to Andreson Grover to dives for the pylon for a touchdown.

The Cougars go 54 yards in eight plays. Ward is 4 of 6 for 34 yards. Nakia Watson has six carries for 82 yards.

11:53 – WSU 7, Stan 0: The Cardinal total three yards in three plays and the Cougars get the ball back on their own 45.

12:48 – WSU 7, Stan 0: Cameron Ward tosses a flare pass to Leyton Smithson for a 3-yard touchdown, which will apparently go down as a rushing play in the scorebook, to capitalize on the long run by Nakia Watson.

The Cougars were stopped on third down and faced a 4th-and-3, but a personal foul against Stanford extended the WSU drive. A different approach from the Cougars offense to this game with Watson back, running four times and passing twice on the opening drive.

14:25 – Stan 0, WSU 0: Nakia Watson is the spark the Cougars offense needed.

The running back broke off a 65-yard run on his second play since returning from an injury that held him out for most of October. The run totaled more rushing yards than the Cougars had all game against Utah last week.

15:00 – Stan 0, WSU 0: Stanford wins the toss and defers to the second half. The Cougars will return as the Cardinal defend the north goal.

Shot of #Stanford Stadium with five minutes till kick versus #WSU:

Pregame

Washington State was swirled in controversy the last time it played Stanford, a thrilling 34-31 finish that saw its vaccination-denying coach washed out of the national spotlight at the end of a Gatorade bucket.

There’ll be hardly as many eyes on the program this time around. But, the rose-colored glow around his replacement is starting to face.

Washington State takes a three-game losing streak to face Stanford at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. The game will be televised on Pac-12 Network.

The Cougars (4-4, 1-4 Pac-12) started their first season under Jake Dickert with three consecutive victories, but struggled to get offensive production through most of October, with losses to USC, Oregon State and Utah with an average of 13.7 points a game.

The Cardinal (3-5, 1-5) have fared about the same in David Shaw’s 11th season, but have won 2 of their last 3 with victories over Notre Dame and Arizona State. Last week Stanford lost to UCLA 38-13. Its offense is averaging 13.3 points a game over its last three.

Expect a defensive struggle as both teams postseason hopes enter a “do-or-die” portion of the season.

Injury update

WSU running back Nakia Watson and wide receiver Renard Bell, who both were injured in an Oct. 8 game against USC, were seen on the field getting loose in nonpadded warm-ups.

Watson was working with the first team during walk-throughs. Bell was not suited up.

Running back Jaylen Jenkins, who was injured against Utah on Oct. 27, was not on the field.

📍 The Farm

Pleasant day in the Bay Area – 60 and cloudy.

📍 The Farm

Pleasant day in the Bay Area – 60 and cloudy.

𝕎𝔼𝕃ℂ𝕆𝕄𝔼 𝕋𝕆 𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕂𝔸ℝ𝕋𝕐 ℙ𝔸ℝ𝕋𝕐‼️

Series history

The Cardinal own a 40-30-1 all-time series lead over the Cougars, but have dropped the past five straight, including a 34-31 loss in Pullman last year – Nick Rolovich’s last game as WSU head coach.

Team stats

Scoring WSU (4-4, 1-4) Stan (3-5, 1-5) Points Per Game 23.6 23.6 Points Allowed Per Game 20.8 28.8 Total Yards 356.1 381.8 Yards Passing 273.0 255.1 Yards Rushing 83.1 126.6 Yards Allowed 364.4 417.1 Pass Yards Allowed 235.0 212.5 Rush Yards Allowed 129.4 204.6

Individual leaders

PASSING Att.-Comp. Yards TD Int. Cameron Ward (WSU) 202-308 2,184 17 8 Tanner McKee (Stan) 170-278 1,972 11 7 RUSHING Carries Yards TD Jaylen Jenkins (WSU) 47 306 1 Casey Filkinss (Stan) 122 478 4 RECEIVING Receptions Yards TD De’Zhaun Stribling (WSU) 32 425 5 Michael Wilson (Stan) 26 418 4

