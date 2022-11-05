The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington
Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Gonzaga Prep, Mead girls soccer secure bids to state

Nov. 5, 2022 Updated Sat., Nov. 5, 2022 at 10:09 p.m.

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

From staff reports

Roundup of Saturday’s high school district playoff action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington.

Girls soccer

Gonzaga Prep 2, Richland 1: Kayna Doolittle scored the go-ahead goal at the start of the second half and the visiting Bullpups (16-3) beat the Bombers (15-4) in District 8 4A play.

Caylee Carr started the scoring in the 33rd minute for G-Prep, which advanced to state.

Mead 1, Southridge 0: Reece Walker scored in the 25th minute off a free kick and the Panthers (15-4) beat the Suns (10-8-3) in the District 8 3A second-place game to qualify for state.

Mia Speir made three saves for the shutout.

West Valley 5, Prosser 1: Aylen Littleworth scored two goals and the Eagles (19-0) beat the visiting Mustangs (2-6) in a District 5/6/8 2A crossover game.

East Valley (Yakima) 3, Clarkston 1: The Red Devils (17-0-1) beat the visiting Bantams (10-4-2) in a District 5/6/8 2A crossover game.

Freeman 4, Cashmere 1: Morgan LaMotte scored twice and the visiting Scotties (11-7) beat the Bulldogs (10-9) in a District 6/7 1A state qualifier.

Volleyball

Gonzaga Prep 3, Chiawana 2: Maddie Finnegan had 14 kills and the Bullpups (12-8) beat the visiting Riverhawks (17-9) 25-15, 25-13, 18-25, 14-25 in a District 8 4A semifinal. G-Prep faces Richland in the district title match.

Lewis and Clark 3, Pasco 0: The Tigers (8-9) beat the visiting Bulldogs (0-20) 25-10, 25-11, 25-18 in a District 8 4A loser-out. LC faces Chiawana in a loser-out on Tuesday.

Hanford 3, Central Valley 0: The visiting Bullpups (20-12) eliminated the Bears (1-18) 25-19, 25-18, 25-19 in a District 8 4A loser-out. Autumn Agnew had seven kills for Central Valley.

Mead 3, Cheney 1: The Panthers (13-1) beat the visiting Blackhawks (12-6) 25-15, 22-25, 25-14, 25-15 in a District 8 3A semifinal match. Mead faces Ridgeline in the district title match on Tuesday.

Ridgeline 3, Mt. Spokane 2: Julianne Hemphill and Corinne Westby had 10 kills apiece and the visiting Falcons (11-4) defeated the Wildcats (14-1) 15-25, 25-14, 15-25, 25-23, 17-15 in a District 8 3A semifinal.

Pullman 3, Clarkston 0: Sophie Armstrong had 25 kills and the Greyhounds (14-3) beat the visiting Bantams (6-9) in the District 8 2A championship match. Olivia Gustafson had six kills for Clarkston. Both teams qualified for a District 5/6/8 crossover.

Pullman 3, West Valley 0: Margot Keane had 12 kills, Gabriella Oliver had 31 assists and five aces and the Greyhounds (13-3) beat the visiting Eagles (6-11) 25-10, 25-13, 25-12 in a District 8 2A semifinal.

Clarkston 3, Shadle Park 1: Sydnee Knight had 14 kills and the visiting Bantams (7-8) beat the Highlanders (9-6) 25-20, 25-18, 20-25, 31-29 in a District 8 2A semifinal

Football

Rogers 26, Ellensburg 7: Deon Kinsey carried 28 times for 141 yards with three touchdowns and the Pirates (4-6) beat the Bulldogs (3-7) in a nonleague game. Kinsey scored on runs of 19, 21 and 13 yards

.

