Prep roundup: Gonzaga Prep, Mead girls soccer secure bids to state

From staff reports

Roundup of Saturday’s high school district playoff action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington.

Girls soccer

Gonzaga Prep 2, Richland 1: Kayna Doolittle scored the go-ahead goal at the start of the second half and the visiting Bullpups (16-3) beat the Bombers (15-4) in District 8 4A play.

Caylee Carr started the scoring in the 33rd minute for G-Prep, which advanced to state.

Mead 1, Southridge 0: Reece Walker scored in the 25th minute off a free kick and the Panthers (15-4) beat the Suns (10-8-3) in the District 8 3A second-place game to qualify for state.

Mia Speir made three saves for the shutout.

West Valley 5, Prosser 1: Aylen Littleworth scored two goals and the Eagles (19-0) beat the visiting Mustangs (2-6) in a District 5/6/8 2A crossover game.

East Valley (Yakima) 3, Clarkston 1: The Red Devils (17-0-1) beat the visiting Bantams (10-4-2) in a District 5/6/8 2A crossover game.

Freeman 4, Cashmere 1: Morgan LaMotte scored twice and the visiting Scotties (11-7) beat the Bulldogs (10-9) in a District 6/7 1A state qualifier.

Volleyball

Gonzaga Prep 3, Chiawana 2: Maddie Finnegan had 14 kills and the Bullpups (12-8) beat the visiting Riverhawks (17-9) 25-15, 25-13, 18-25, 14-25 in a District 8 4A semifinal. G-Prep faces Richland in the district title match.

Lewis and Clark 3, Pasco 0: The Tigers (8-9) beat the visiting Bulldogs (0-20) 25-10, 25-11, 25-18 in a District 8 4A loser-out. LC faces Chiawana in a loser-out on Tuesday.

Hanford 3, Central Valley 0: The visiting Bullpups (20-12) eliminated the Bears (1-18) 25-19, 25-18, 25-19 in a District 8 4A loser-out. Autumn Agnew had seven kills for Central Valley.

Mead 3, Cheney 1: The Panthers (13-1) beat the visiting Blackhawks (12-6) 25-15, 22-25, 25-14, 25-15 in a District 8 3A semifinal match. Mead faces Ridgeline in the district title match on Tuesday.

Ridgeline 3, Mt. Spokane 2: Julianne Hemphill and Corinne Westby had 10 kills apiece and the visiting Falcons (11-4) defeated the Wildcats (14-1) 15-25, 25-14, 15-25, 25-23, 17-15 in a District 8 3A semifinal.

Pullman 3, Clarkston 0: Sophie Armstrong had 25 kills and the Greyhounds (14-3) beat the visiting Bantams (6-9) in the District 8 2A championship match. Olivia Gustafson had six kills for Clarkston. Both teams qualified for a District 5/6/8 crossover.

Pullman 3, West Valley 0: Margot Keane had 12 kills, Gabriella Oliver had 31 assists and five aces and the Greyhounds (13-3) beat the visiting Eagles (6-11) 25-10, 25-13, 25-12 in a District 8 2A semifinal.

Clarkston 3, Shadle Park 1: Sydnee Knight had 14 kills and the visiting Bantams (7-8) beat the Highlanders (9-6) 25-20, 25-18, 20-25, 31-29 in a District 8 2A semifinal

Football

Rogers 26, Ellensburg 7: Deon Kinsey carried 28 times for 141 yards with three touchdowns and the Pirates (4-6) beat the Bulldogs (3-7) in a nonleague game. Kinsey scored on runs of 19, 21 and 13 yards

