Thousands of Avista customers without power after windstorm tears through region

Neighbors and Avista crews help cut up a fallen tree near the corner of 22nd Avenue and Browne Street Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 on Spokane's South Hill. Friday evening and overnight, high winds blew over trees, knocked down branches and took down powerlines. Neighbors said there was no damage to homes or people, but a fence was slightly damaged. (Jesse Tinsley/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

From staff reports

Powerful winds left thousands without power, knocked down tree branches across yards and roadways, and ripped shingles off roofs.

Avista said in a press release that as of about 9:30 a.m. Saturday, some 8,284 of its customers, mostly in remote parts of North Idaho, were still without electricity. Avista said some customers should prepare to remain without power until Sunday, but estimated restoration times are posted at outagemap.myavista.com/external/default.html.

The outages started around 10 p.m. Friday, a couple hours after strong winds started to pummel the region, the utility said. The peak of the outage was around 3 a.m., when nearly 19,000 customers had lost power.

The strong winds broke tree branches that fell into power lines, leading to the outages, the utility said. While crews are working to repair damaged power lines, Avista warned that more outages could come over the weekend because of snows forecasted for the region.

The National Weather Service said some areas saw gusts over 60 mph, while mountaintops had even more severe winds. Rattlesnake Mountain near the Tri-Cities recorded a gust of 105 mph and Alder Ridge near Walla Walla had one of 82 mph.

In the Spokane area, Felts Field gusts topped out at 62 mph, the Spokane International Airport had 54 mph gusts and the Coeur d’Alene Airport recorded 58 mph gusts, according to Steven Van Horn, meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Spokane office.

Van Horn said the Spokane International Airport is at a higher elevation and typically more exposed to southwest winds, so it was a little unusual to see Felts Field gusts stronger than the ones at the airport on the West Plains.

“It was about what we expected,” Van Horn said of the windstorm. “The top gusts were fairly brief as the cold front came through and now even though it’s still a bit breezy out there, the winds have come down quite a bit now as we go through the morning hours today.”

Van Horn said high, potentially dangerous winds started to taper after 2 a.m. Saturday in the Spokane area.

The Washington State Department of Transportation tweeted that State Route 27 near Freeman was closed around 5 a.m. Saturday because of power lines across the road. It opened a few hours later.

The state agency wrote on its Twitter page that there were minor issues on roadways across the region and that crews were out clearing debris and removing trees.

The Washington State Patrol tweeted early Saturday morning that U.S. Highway 2 at Findley Road, north of Chattaroy, was blocked by downed trees. The highway reopened within an hour.

At the same time, WSP wrote that Pines Road near Mansfield Avenue in Spokane Valley was blocked by a tree.

Van Horn said the weather service received reports of downed trees near Dishman Hills in Spokane Valley. He said the windstorm broke numerous branches but the damage was not widespread like recent windstorms in the Spokane area.

“It was a little bit more sporadic as far as trees coming down,” Van Horn said.

He said conditions will be breezy this afternoon, with wind gusts between 25 and 35 mph.

Snow and cold temperatures are expected to greet people this week. Van Horn said 1 to 3 inches of snow is estimated Sunday night through Monday morning in the Spokane area.

High temperatures will drop into the 20s with lows in the teens starting Monday, according to the National Weather Service website.

This is a developing story and will be updated.