Washington State left tackle Jarrett Kingston leaves game against Stanford with injury

STANFORD, Calif. – Washington State’s offensive performance was overwhelmingly positive Saturday against Stanford, but the Cougs’ Air Raid did suffer a potential setback up front.

On a short rushing play midway through the second quarter, standout Cougar left tackle Jarrett Kingston went down with a lower-body injury. As two trainers helped him to the sideline, Kingston couldn’t put any weight on his right leg.

The junior is one of the five highest-graded offensive tackles in the Pac-12, according to Pro Football Focus. He is by far the most consistent player on WSU’s offensive line, an unsteady group that has allowed a conference-most 30 sacks this season.

Kingston’s injury forced WSU to shift several pieces on its O-line, which lacks depth behind its first unit. Freshman left guard Christian Hilborn replaced Kingston. Ma’ake Fifita, who has played at the guard and tackle spots this year, filled in at left guard.

Earlier in the game, WSU tinkered with its O-line personnel. Freshman Fa’alili Fa’amoe started at right tackle, but was sent to the bench in the first quarter. WSU shifted right guard Grant Stephens to right tackle – the position he played over the past three years at Northern Colorado – and plugged Fifita in at right guard. Fifita had lost his starting RT job to Fa’amoe a couple of weeks ago.

The Cougars’ makeshift O-line performed admirably, opening up lanes in the rushing game and keeping quarterback Cameron Ward clean in the pocket. WSU produced 192 rushing yards in the first half and didn’t allow a sack. Coming into the game, the Cougs’ season high in rushing yards stood at 144 yards.