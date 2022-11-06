100 years ago in Spokane: The KKK-endorsed prosecutor candidate complained about his characterization, but the Chronicle doubled down on its opposition to him

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

A debate between the two candidates for Spokane County prosecutor turned contentious when Frank H. Kinsell complained that he was being unfairly cast as the “candidate of the Ku Klux Klan.”

He claimed the newspapers were allies of his opponent and said the Spokane Daily Chronicle “has endeavored to poison the minds of Catholics, Jews, and Negroes against me.”

Kinsell had been endorsed by the Klan, but claimed that he was not “controlled” by any organization.

The next day, the Chronicle ran a front-page editorial that pointedly said, “He sincerely thinks the Ku Klux Klan is a society of noble principles.”

From the booze beat: Deputies raided a ranch house northeast of Spokane, where they found a drinking-and-dancing party in full swing.

They arrested 10 girls, all minors, and four young men. The girls, some as young as 14 and 16, all “showed the effects of booze.” They were being held by juvenile authorities. The young men were in jail, awaiting a hearing.

The ranch house was apparently well known as a place for people to go after the city dance halls closed.

