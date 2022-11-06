Gonzaga brings back turquoise N7 uniforms for season opener

Gonzaga will wear turquoise N7 Nike uniforms for its season opener on Monday against North Florida. The Bulldogs have worn a version of the N7 uniforms three other times as a way to honor Native American Heritage Month.

Gonzaga will be back in turquoise for Monday’s season opener.

For the fourth time since 2015, the Bulldogs will take the floor in turquoise jerseys and shorts as they take part in Nike’s N7 initiative celebrating Native American Heritage Month. The color symbolizes friendship and fellowship in Native American culture.

Nike has handpicked a handful of college basketball programs to host N7 games in the past, normally selecting schools in regions with rich Native American history. Four Native American tribes surround the Spokane region and there are 29 total in the state of Washington.

The “N7” moniker comes from Native American wisdom of the Seven Generations, according to a school news release.

Gonzaga is wearing the turquoise uniforms for a good cause, but they’ve also been a good omen. The Bulldogs have won all three of N7 games they’ve taken part in, and by an average margin of nearly 40 points.

Gonzaga first wore the uniforms in 2015 during a 91-52 win over Northern Arizona. The following year, the Bulldogs donned turquoise uniforms in a 109-70 win over Bryant. Most recently, Gonzaga wore the uniforms in a 120-79 blowout victory against Idaho State.

The Bulldogs’ old turquoise jerseys featured navy collars and a classic white “Zags” script running across the chest, along with white numbers. The threads GU will debut against North Florida resemble the Bulldogs’ navy road uniforms, with “Gonzaga” across the chest in red and white lettering, and white numbers with red trim.

Unlike the old turquoise uniforms, the jerseys and shorts Gonzaga will wear Monday feature red trim across the collar and red piping in multiple places.

Gonzaga, which normally cycles between white, navy, gray and black jerseys during the regular season, could be wearing seven different uniforms this year. Along with Monday’s N7 turquoise uniforms, the Zags will be wearing special-edition camouflage uniforms for Friday’s Armed Forces Classic against Michigan State. There’s a good chance the Zags will be outfitted in special uniforms for the PK85 Invitational – an event named after Nike founder Phil Knight – later this month in Portland.