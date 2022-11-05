Powerball jackpot rises to $1.9 billion after no winning ticket sold

By Amanda Holpuch and Johnny Diaz New York Times

The Powerball jackpot has climbed to another record – $1.9 billion – before the next drawing Monday after no tickets matched all six numbers to win the top prize in the drawing Saturday night.

The winner would receive the largest payout in U.S. lottery history, eclipsing the $1.586 billion payout in 2016 to three Powerball winners in California, Florida and Tennessee, which set a world record, officials said.

But with no winners Saturday of what was then a jackpot of $1.6 billion, the top prize has grown to $1.9 billion, Powerball officials said in a news release. The estimated cash value for Monday’s jackpot is $929.1 million, they said.

It is the 41st Powerball drawing, tying a record set last year for the greatest number of consecutive drawings without a winner.

“Like the rest of America, and the world, I think we’re all eager to find out when this historic jackpot will eventually be won,” Drew Svitko, the chair of the Powerball Product Group and executive director of the Pennsylvania Lottery, said in a statement.

Though there was no jackpot-winning ticket, nearly 11 million tickets won cash prizes amounting to $102.2 million in the Saturday drawing, lottery officials said. The numbers drawn on Saturday night were: 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 and 20.

The earlier jackpot had set off a frenzy of ticket buying across the country by routine lottery players and even some skeptics, hopeful that the 1-in-292.2-million odds of winning will tilt in their favor.

At a Marathon gas station in Coral Gables, Florida, just outside Miami, the buzz from customers on Thursday inspired Saria Lopez, a cashier, to buy a Powerball ticket, which she said she usually does not do.

“One is enough, with luck,” Lopez, 60, said in Spanish.

She said the jackpot is a lot of money for just one person and if she won, she would share her winnings with her family and people who may be in need.

And if one of her customers bought the winning ticket from her, “I hope they come back and bring me a nice gift,” she said.

Players can buy a $2 Powerball ticket in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The five states that do not participate are Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada and Utah.