The Dirt: Former Lowe’s building to be redeveloped into Floor & Decor store in north Spokane

An Atlanta-based flooring retailer is planning to redevelop a building formerly occupied by Lowe’s in north Spokane.

Lakewood, Colorado-based Centerpoint Integrated Solutions submitted a pre-development application with the city to convert the former Lowe’s into Floor & Decor at 6902 N. Division St.

Work calls for interior demolition of 68,300 square feet of the building for Floor & Decor and renovations to make way for additional future tenants on the site, according to the application.

A site plan shows an additional 39,000 square feet of the building will be dedicated to a future tenant, which was not named on project documents.

The project’s estimated cost is $5 million, according to the application.

Floor & Decor, founded in 2000, operates more than 174 stores and five design studios in 34 states, according to the company’s website.

The retailer, which sells tile, natural wood, natural stone, laminate and luxury vinyl plank, has three stores in Western Washington.

Floor & Decor is the most recent project proposed for the former Lowe’s site.

In 2020, Amazon was considering a last-mile delivery station on the site but withdrew plans a year later, citing operational constraints. The e-commerce company announced later that year it would be building the delivery station at 11901 W. McFarlane Road in Airway Heights.

Plans advance for Popeye’s in Airway Heights

A Vancouver, Washington-based quick-service restaurant company is moving forward with plans for Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen in Airway Heights.

Ambrosia QSR filed a building permit application with the city last week to build the 2,500-square-foot Popeyes at 9558 W. U.S. Highway 2.

Spokane-based Bernardo Wills is the project architect.

The permit valuation is $1.2 million, according to the application.

Ambrosia QSR is a franchisee of more than 150 Burger King and Popeyes restaurants in Oregon and Washington. It operates 15 Popeyes restaurants in the Pacific Northwest.

In June, Ian Poole, Ambrosia QSR’s chief development officer, confirmed the company’s plans to open two Popeyes restaurants in mid- to late 2023 on the West Plains and at 9252 N. Newport Highway in north Spokane.

The closest Popeyes to Spokane is at 767 N. Neufeld Lane in Post Falls.

Entrepreneur Al Copeland founded Popeyes in New Orleans in 1972. The restaurant chain, which has become popular for its flavorful spicy chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders and fried shrimp, has since grown to more than 3,600 restaurants worldwide.

Green Gable Children’s Learning to build day care on the South Hill

Green Gable Children’s Learning Centers is building a new day care facility on the South Hill.

Brimfull Properties LLC filed a building permit application with the city to build a 7,250-square-foot day care center near the northwest corner of Freya Street and 46th Court.

Spokane Valley-based HUG Construction is the project contractor. Bernardo Wills is designing the center.

The permit valuation is $2 million, according to the application.

Green Gable Children’s Learning Centers currently operates three locations in the Spokane area.

Permit filed for Aero Center at Spokane International Airport

The Spokane Airport Board is moving forward with Aero Center, a new full-service, fixed-based operator.

Florida-based aviation investment company SAR Trilogy Management submitted a building application with the city to build a nearly 4,000-square-foot terminal that will be connected to 27,500 square feet of aircraft storage space at 8135 W. Pilot Drive.

The site is located on land owned by Spokane International Airport.

Tarpon Springs, Florida-based Sandbar Architecture is designing the project.

The permit valuation is $8 million, according to the application.

The Spokane Airport Board last year authorized a lease agreement with Marathon FBO Partners GEG LLC, a subsidiary of SAR Trilogy Management, to establish Aero Center.

Aero Center’s services will include aircraft fueling, office/hangar rentals, line services and maintenance support to the area’s aviation community.

Aero Center Spokane also plans to partner with local businesses for other amenities, including aircraft management and charter services, flight training and aircraft sales.