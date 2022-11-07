100 years ago in Spokane: Joy-riding horse thieves haunt Altamont district

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

The auto had thoroughly displaced the horse by 1922, but there were still horse thieves at large in Spokane.

Four separate thefts of horses were reported in the Altamont district within two weeks.

In most cases, the thieves’ object “seems to be to ride the horses a few hours, then turn them loose near their home.”

In the most recent incident, someone broke into a stable of Dr. John R. Corkery and stole two horses, along with saddles and bridles. One of the horses was found the next morning, “peacefully grazing.” The other was still missing.

From the election beat: It was election day in Spokane, and the Chronicle reported a heavy turnout.

The Spokesman-Review ran a huge front-page editorial in support of re-electing Sen. Miles Poindexter of Spokane. It said that during his 12 years in the Senate, he “has always taken a patriotic and manly stand on domestic, national and international questions.” It predicted a “sweeping” victory for him.

When the results came in over the next few days, it would prove neither sweeping nor a victory.

Also on the date

(From onthisday.com)

1805: The Lewis and Clark Expedition spots the Pacific Ocean at the mouth of the Columbia River.

1837: In Alton, Illinois, abolitionist printer Elijah P. Lovejoy, 34, is shot dead by a pro-slavery mob while attempting to protect his printing shop from being destroyed a third time.

1874: The first cartoon depicting the elephant as a symbol for the Republican Party is created by Thomas Nast.