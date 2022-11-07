44-year-old woman killed in Newport shooting, boyfriend arrested
Nov. 7, 2022 Updated Mon., Nov. 7, 2022 at 9:45 p.m.
Newport police have arrested a 29-year-old man suspected of shooting and killing his girlfriend Sunday.
Jennifer Lee, 44, was found dead in a home on the 400 block of West Seventh Street in Newport after police responded to shooting call at about 12:30 p.m., according to a news release from the Newport Police Department.
Nathan Fry was arrested a short time later and booked into the Pend Oreille County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter and unlawful possession of a firearm. Police said their investigation into Lee’s death is continuing.
