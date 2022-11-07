Brandin Podziemski leads Santa Clara over Eastern Washington in season opener

From staff reports

Illinois transfer Brandin Podziemski scored a game-high 30 points for host Santa Clara, leading the Broncos to an 84-72 victory over visiting Eastern Washington on Monday night in the season opener for both teams in Santa Clara, California.

Eight Eagles played at least 20 minutes, including three newcomers: sophomore Dane Erikstrup, junior Tyreese Davis and senior Deon Stroud, who combined to score 27 points.

Eastern led by as many as 10 points in the first half and finished the game with a better shooting night than the Broncos (42% to 37%).

But Santa Clara scored the final 10 points of the first half to take a 40-34 lead into the break, and then it scored the first eight points of the second half to stretch that lead to 14.

Redshirt sophomore Steele Venters, a preseason All-Big Sky selection, scored seven points in the first half but got his third and fourth fouls within the first 90 seconds of the second half. He played just 20 minutes overall and didn’t score after the break.

Senior Angelo Allegri led the Eagles with 19 points on 7-of-13 shooting and led Eastern’s charge to get back into the game. They got back to within three points, 68-65, with an Allegri 3-pointer with 5:06 left. But the Broncos never allowed the Eagles to get closer the rest of the way.

Eastern turned the ball over 16 times, and Santa Clara turned those into 24 points. The Broncos made 19 of 24 free throws, while the Eagles sank 13 of 20.

Sophomore Casey Jones matched a career-high with 10 points and set a career-best with 10 rebounds for the Eagles’ lone double-double of the game.

Eastern returns to the court Friday against Yale in the Outrigger Rainbow Classic in Honolulu. The Eagles will also play Hawaii and Mississippi Valley State in the event.

Denver 68, Idaho 63: Tevin Smith scored 23 points as the Pioneers (1-0) held off the Vandals (0-1) in Denver.

Isaac Jones paced the Vandals with 15 points, while TCU and Vanderbilt transfer Terren Frank added 11 points and grabbed seven rebounds.

Idaho shot 41% from the floor, but just 20% (6-30) from 3-point range. Denver outrebounded UI 36-30 and outscored the Vandals 38-32 in the paint.

The Vandals host Walla Walla on Thursday at the ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho.