Gonzaga’s Drew Timme, Julian Strawther named to Naismith Trophy watch list

Drew Timme has been named to another player of the year preseason watch list and this time he’s joined by teammate Julian Strawther.

The Gonzaga duo are on the 50-player watch list for the Naismith Trophy, presented annually to college basketball’s top player.

Timme, who last week was named to the 20-player preseason watch list for NABC player of the year, has led Gonzaga in scoring the last two seasons. The 6-foot-10 senior forward averaged 18.4 points and 6.8 rebounds last year.

Timme is a two-time AP second-team All-American and won the 2021 Karl Malone Award, presented to the nation’s top power forward.

Strawther, a 6-7 junior wing, averaged 11.8 points and 5.4 boards last season. He shot 36.5% on 3-pointers and his 54 made 3s was second on the team behind Rasir Bolton’s 64.

Strawther was selected to the preseason All-West Coast Conference team after being honorable mention last season. The Las Vegas native is also on the preseason watch list for the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award.

Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe won the Naismith Trophy last season. There hasn’t been a repeat winner since Virginia’s Ralph Sampson won three in row from 1981-83.

Gonzaga faces Kentucky on Nov. 20 at the Spokane Arena.

The ACC leads all conferences with nine players on the watch list. The Big 12 and SEC are next with seven players apiece. The Big 10 and Pac-12 each have six players.

Duke, potentially a Gonzaga opponent at the PK85 later this month, and North Carolina each have three players on the list and nine programs have two.