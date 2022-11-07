Woman dies after being found beaten unconscious behind Pasco store
Nov. 7, 2022 Updated Tue., Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:57 p.m.
PASCO – A 24-year-old woman is dead after she was found severely beaten this weekend behind a Pasco convenience store.
Pasco police were called about a woman who was not breathing in the area of Road 28 and Hopkins Street about 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, according to a police post on Facebook.
The woman, later identified as Breanna Gooldy, was found unconscious behind the Shopping Spot store, according to dispatch reports.
Gooldy’s last reported address was in Benton City, but Facebook pages list her as having lived in Pasco.
When the officers arrived, they found Gooldy unconscious with severe injuries from being beaten. Pasco firefighters were able to resuscitate her and took her to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
But she died about 11 hours later, said police.
Detectives began investigating what happened after she was found and are calling it a homicide.
An autopsy was conducted Monday at the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office. The preliminary results were not immediately available.
People on social media who said they knew her said she was a sweet girl who was going through some difficult times.
Anyone with information is asked to call Pasco police at (509) 545-3421.
Her death is the sixth homicide in Franklin County in 2022. Benton County law enforcement agencies have investigated 17 homicide cases this year.
