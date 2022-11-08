Airway Heights voters approve tax increase for roads

Airway Heights voters approved a sales tax increase on goods and services to pay for road construction.

A three-tenths of 1% sales tax to fund Airway Heights’ transportation benefit district was passing after Tuesday night’s returns, with 57.2% of the vote. The district was approved by voters in November 2013, and the city said it needed to extend the tax and increase it by one-tenth of 1% to pay for infrastructure as the city continues to grow.

Tuesday’s vote follows a decision by the state Legislature to increase the maximum amount transportation benefit districts can tax to 0.3%, from 0.2%. Airway Heights officials had said the increase was needed to keep up with the increasing costs of building projects, including needed improvements to the U.S. Highway 2 corridor.

Airway Heights is one of 55 cities across the state that funds its transportation benefit district through a portion of the sales tax. The city of Spokane funds its district with a $20 vehicle registration fee.

The existing tax of 0.2% remains in effect through Dec. 31, 2023.

Elsewhere in Spokane County, voters in the town of Rockford approved a levy for fire protection and a levy for emergency medical services.

Voters in Spangle approved a levy for fire protection and approved a policing levy.

An $18.4 million, four-year replacement levy for the East Valley School District to build safety improvements and maintenance needs had earned 52.3% of votes counted Tuesday.

A five-year, $4.2 million levy for safety and infrastructure improvements in the Reardan-Edwall School District was failing with 58.7% votes cast against the measure as of Tuesday.