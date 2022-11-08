Central Pre-Mix building catches fire in Spokane Valley

Spokane Valley firefighters extinguished flames that reportedly reached 15 feet high Tuesday morning at a Central Pre-Mix facility on East Marietta Avenue.

Crews responded around 5:35 a.m. to reports of heavy equipment on fire at the building, according to a Spokane Valley Fire Department news release. Employees were evacuated and no one was injured.

The release said people reported flames 15 feet high, and propane tanks and the side of the building caught fire, the release said. Spokane County Fire District 8 also responded, and firefighters quickly knocked down the blaze, firefighters said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to Julie Happy, fire department spokeswoman.