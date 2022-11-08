Central Pre-Mix building catches fire in Spokane Valley
Nov. 8, 2022 Updated Tue., Nov. 8, 2022 at 8:04 p.m.
Spokane Valley firefighters extinguished flames that reportedly reached 15 feet high Tuesday morning at a Central Pre-Mix facility on East Marietta Avenue.
Crews responded around 5:35 a.m. to reports of heavy equipment on fire at the building, according to a Spokane Valley Fire Department news release. Employees were evacuated and no one was injured.
The release said people reported flames 15 feet high, and propane tanks and the side of the building caught fire, the release said. Spokane County Fire District 8 also responded, and firefighters quickly knocked down the blaze, firefighters said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to Julie Happy, fire department spokeswoman.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.