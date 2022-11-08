Waikiki Springs Nature Preserve closed for six weeks as bridge gets upgrade
Nov. 8, 2022 Updated Tue., Nov. 8, 2022 at 2:24 p.m.
The Waikiki Springs Nature Preserve closed Monday and will reopen in roughly six weeks.
During that time Garco construction will widen the pedestrian bridge over the Little Spokane River. Additionally, the bridge will be strengthened to allow vehicles to cross. The work is being done in partnership with the Inland Northwest Land Conservancy, according to a conservancy news release.
The reinforced bridge will allow water trucks, mulching equipment and fire trucks to cross. Bollards will be installed to prevent unauthorized vehicles from accessing the preserve from the bridge. While the bridge restoration work is going on, the Nature Preserve on the northeast side of the river is closed since the bridge provides the only legal access to that side of the river.
The Waikiki Springs Wildlife Area, owned and managed by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, on the southwest side of the river, will remain open. Updates about the project and when the Nature Preserve will reopen can be found on Inland Northwest Land Conservancy’s website at InlandNWLand.org.
