Western Washington man dies in Highway 395 crash near Chewelah

A 52-year-old Western Washington man died and two others were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning 9 miles south of Chewelah.

The Poulsbo, Washington, man, whose name was withheld pending next-of-kin notification, was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado truck south on U.S. Highway 395 around 10 a.m. when he lost control on a curve and crossed the center line, striking a 2020 Nissan in the northbound lane, according to a Washington State Patrol news release.

The Poulsbo man and his female passenger, 46-year-old May Lindal, were thrown from the truck, troopers said. Neither was wearing a seat belt.

The Poulsbo man died at the scene and Lindal was taken to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center, WSP said. The driver of the Nissan, 63-year-old James Palumbo, of Rathdrum, Idaho, was also taken to Sacred Heart.

The crash blocked both lanes. WSP said the cause of the crash was speed and the Poulsbo man driving into oncoming traffic.