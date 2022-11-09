100 years ago in Washington: The state had a newly elected senator

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Final results showed that Clarence H. Dill defeated incumbent U.S. Sen. Miles Poindexter by about 4,000 votes statewide. Poindexter’s supporters had hoped to change the results by challenging the vote tally in Pierce County, but that effort fizzled out.

Spokane could still boast a U.S. senator, since both men were from Spokane.

Already, the “gossip” in Washington, D.C., was that Poindexter might be in line for appointment to the U.S. Supreme Court, secretary of the Interior, or the governorships of either Puerto Rico or the Philippines. These conjectures were based on his good relationship with President Warren G. Harding.

As it would turn out, Poindexter would get none of those appointments. Instead, he was appointed ambassador to Peru.

From the arson beat: The home of Dr. David R. Brockman, Spokane pioneer dentist, was badly burned while he and his wife were motoring to Rockford.

When he was called back to Spokane, fire officials were carefully watching his actions when he came to inspect the damage to his house.

“He visited the basement first of all and could hardly take his eyes from the charred packing case that contained the partially burned (alarm) clock, excelsior, kerosene bottle and several dry batteries.”

That was because the dentist himself had constructed this device in the basement, intending to start the fire at midnight while he and his wife were away.

He immediately confessed to a charge of second-degree arson, pleaded guilty and was sentenced the same day to serve one to 10 years at Walla Walla.

Investigators said he had recently taken out two insurance policies on the house. He had tried unsuccessfully to sell the place because he wanted to move to California.